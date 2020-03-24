While you may be justifiably tired of hearing the doo-doo-doos of a ditty known as "Baby Shark," that little family of sharks might come in handy during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In fact, there's a brand new hand-washing song featuring Baby Shark and more familiar characters that might be exactly the bop you need to get your kids to get the job done properly... and often.

Along with social distancing, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that washing your hands thoroughly and (frequently) for at least 20 seconds is an important step in limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Of course, many parents know how difficult it can be to get young kids to actually stay still long enough to really wash their hands properly... until now.

Over the weekend, Pinkfong released the "Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark" song to encourage little ones to practice their sanitizing skills. "Let's keep our hands clean and sanitized to beat the virus!" Pinkfong says on YouTube. "Let's doo doo doo doo it together with Baby Shark and Shark Family!"

It's nearly the same as the original "Baby Shark" song with the same tune, but instead of that song's lyrics ("Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo"), they've simply changed things to "Wash Your Hands doo doo doo doo doo doo." But it doesn't end there.

Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories on YouTube

The song, featuring live-action shots of real people washing their hands, offers further instruction like "grab some soap," "rub your hands," "rinse your hands," "dry your hands," and even moves on to what else kids can do. Like covering their sneeze and coughing into their elbows until they're "safe at last."

The new video has already been viewed on YouTube more than 1.3 million times in the three days since it was first posted on March 21. So while parents might be tired of hearing "Baby Shark" on repeat, if that's what it takes to encourage kids to wash their hands and stay safe, then bring on the doo-doo-doos.

