When Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, Star Wars fans were thrilled to have the movie franchise at their fingertips, in addition to a brand new series called The Mandalorian. And the surprise introduction of a tiny, green character, who bears a striking resemblance to the beloved Yoda, practically made viewers swoon. So it comes as little surprise that Baby Yoda merch is coming soon and will make your Christmas out of this world.

If you haven't had a chance to check out The Mandalorian, the 50-year-old alien — referred to as simply "the child" — is clearly of the same species as Jedi master Yoda. Except, since Yoda's species has never actually been revealed, it quickly earned the nickname "Baby Yoda" among viewers. It may not have a legitimate name yet, but one thing's for sure: Fans weren't prepared to handle all the cuteness. Those giant eyes! And big, green ears!

Much to the elation of fans, it looks like Baby Yoda merch will be dropping sooner, rather than later, as CNBC reported, and it was deliberately planned this way. Soon, Star Wars fans will be able to find Baby Yoda merchandise on Amazon, at Target.com, Kohls.com, Macy.com, HotTopic.com, and Box Lunch.com — as early as today, Friday, Nov. 22. More apparel will be available at the Disney Store, ShopDisney, and in Disney Parks ahead of the holidays, too, Market Watch reported. Pre-sales for plush toys and other types of toys are also on the horizon, as well as a wider variety of merchandise hitting retail shelves in the coming months, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although merchandise from The Mandalorian has been available for purchase for quite some time, the delayed release of Baby Yoda merch was a strategic move. "I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that. So they really back us up," director Jon Favreau told Entertainment Tonight. "That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters."

Twitter users saw right through the genius Baby Yoda marketing, of course, and they didn't care one bit. One person tweeted, "Disney dropped Mandalorian right before Christmas so they can sell the s--- out of #BabyYodaMerch."

Another person declared, "BabyYoda is absolute merch bait and I’m all about it."

In case you're curious, Baby Yoda shirts were released on Amazon on Friday, Fatherly reported. However, it appears they have already sold out, which means it's likely that other merch dropping soon will follow suit. So if you're dying to get your hands on Baby Yoda anything — for yourself or the mega Star Wars fan in your life — I'd be hawking the aforementioned store websites for the foreseeable future.