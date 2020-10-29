No matter what Herculean efforts you make to keep your baby’s bottles warm during the day, there’s bound to be a point where you’re going to be serving up some lukewarm leche. But if your kiddo can’t stand cold cow’s milk, you’ll need to find a way to bring your baby’s bottle up to room temp no matter where you are. The Portable Bottle Warmer Pro from Baby's Brew allows you to heat up lots of liquids like breastmilk and formula fast — and it’s totally portable, too.

For days when you and your baby are on the go, having access to a warm bottle can be a godsend. Thing is, asking for a cup of hot water to mix formula (or trying to find a microwave to nuke your breastmilk) isn’t always an option, particularly when you’ve got a howling baby on your hip. Baby’s Brew Portable Bottle Warmer Pro ($75) can heat up your baby’s bottle in 5-10 minutes flat to feed your baby.

The slow-heating technology ensures that there won’t be any hot spots that could burn your baby’s mouth. It even has an adjustable temperature function so that you can serve up your baby’s milk so that it’s not too cold, not too hot, and always just right. In fact, the lowest temperature setting on the Baby’s Brew is 80F, but the settings include 98.6F for breastfed babies, 103F for other liquids apart from breast milk, and even 110F, too. While the unit works with most pre-made formulas, it might not work with some thicker-based options (such as Similac Alimentum, or Enfamil A.R.)

Here’s how it works: Simply charge the Baby’s Brew via the USB port (preferably overnight, so that the unit will be ready for the next day). Once it’s charged — and Baby is getting ready for a feeding — attach the warmer to the top of your bottle, and be sure to thread it correctly to the adapter. Once it’s securely in place, flip it over so that the liquid is in contact with the warming plate. By holding down the bottom button, you can select the right temperature for your baby’s bottle.

The battery can last for 8-12 hours, which should be enough to get you through your day outdoors. The portable warmer also works with a variety of baby bottles, and additional adapters are available ($9.99) to fit almost every type, like Dr. Browns, Como Tomo, and Tommee Tippee. Its sleek design means that you can tote it around easily in your diaper bag without being too bulky or heavy, and (woot), it’s leak-proof, too.

If you’re looking for a way to keep your baby’s bottles warm, Baby’s Brew easily allows you to cut the cord (literally) while giving your little one their milk the way they want it… anywhere.