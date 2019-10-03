In case you thought the Obamas couldn't get more perfect, well, they can — and they just did. Though it's been quite a few years that they've been out of the White House and living as private citizens, the Obamas have been kind enough to keep the world updated on what they're up to, and TBH, it's even more legendary than ever. On Thursday, Barack and Michelle Obama penned anniversary messages to one another and they're the stuff of fairytales. Seriously, get your tissues out before you read any further.

Barack and Michelle Obama officially tied the knot on Oct. 3, 1992, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, according to Brides. And 27 years later, on Thursday, the former POTUS posted a photo of himself and his wife to celebrate the milestone. In the post, they couple is looking out at an undisclosed wildlife location, while leaning on one another and hugging. "Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!" he captioned the photo.

Michelle also posted her own photo of the pair, smiling and leaning over a porch that overlooks a beach with boats in the water. (Seriously, even their photo ops are picturesque). "27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure," she wrote in the caption. "I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack."

Of course, this is far from the first time that the two have gushed about one another. For example, in an interview with Marie Claire in 2008 when President Obama was first elected and the world was just getting to know Michelle, Barack said: "Anybody who knows her well knows she's got the best sense of humor of anyone you'd ever want to meet... She's the most quintessentially American person I know... She's just a wonderfully normal, levelheaded person. Any American woman who meets her would immediately identify her as a fellow traveler."

Years later, in 2013, he went on to tell Vogue how much she impacted his life. "There's no doubt I'm a better man having spent time with Michelle," he said. "I would never say that Michelle's a better woman, but I will say she's a little more patient."

Though they've been open about the virtues of their relationship, they have also spoken out about the challenging times, too, which is equally as important in painting a realistic picture of what it means to have a lasting marriage.

In her book, Becoming, which was released earlier this year, Michelle spoke about why she and Barack attended couple's counseling together. In an interview with Good Morning America about the revelation, Michelle shared: “I know too many young couples who struggle and think somehow, there’s something wrong with them. I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama — who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other — we work on our marriage and we get help with our marriage when we need it.”

In that same book, Michelle opened up about the couple's other hardships, such as suffering a miscarriage. The former first lady called it "lonely, painful, and demoralizing," according to NPR, and that she blamed herself. "I felt like I failed, because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were, because we don’t talk about them,” she said. “We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow, we’re broken.”

Michelle Obama's willingness to be open about the realities of their marriage, and not just the highlights you see on TV — or now, on Instagram — is partially why they are such an iconic couple. The Obamas keep it real, and they show everyone else what it means to leave a legacy of love.