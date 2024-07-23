Ryan Reynolds (Finally) Reveals The Name Of Baby #4

It’s been more than 17 months since Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively welcomed their fourth child. And only now, at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds’ latest film, have we learned the baby’s name.

And it turns out Taylor Swift didn’t give us her usual hints! (We admire your restraint, Ms. Swift!)

This is kind of just how the couple does things when it comes to family news and the media. Take, for instance, the public “rollout” of their youngest child. The couple didn’t really announce that they were expecting a fourth baby. As with their older children — James, 9; Inez, 7; and Betty, 4 — Lively just sort of rolled up to an event visibly pregnant. When it came to announcing the birth of their latest little one, they followed a similar tactic: there was no announcement, but Lively was visibly not pregnant in an Instagram post. (Brilliantly, the pair posted it on Super Bowl Sunday, ensuring they would not be the next day’s main headline.)

The pair have always valued their privacy, speaking out against the paparazzi on more than one occasion for taking and distributing pictures of their children and for camping out in front of their house in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Lively’s baby bump.

The latter prompted Lively to post pictures on Instagram with the caption “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference.” So it’s probably not a surprise that they took about a year and a half to disclose their newest edition’s name, but apparently last night felt right.

Lively and Reynolds at the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, where Reynolds announced his fourth child’s name. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addressing the crowd at the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds thanked Lively before going on to thank their children... by name!

“I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here,” he said. “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

Olin! The baby’s name is Olin!

As a first name, Olin comes from Old Norse and means “to inherit” or “ancestor’s heir” according to The Bump. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Olin can be considered an “old fashioned” name; while never popular, it was more commonly used in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It has not ranked among the Top 1,000 baby names in the country since 1964. According to Ancestry.com, Olin is also a Jewish-Ukranian last name that means “stag.”

While Olin is traditionally a male first name, so is James, the couple’s eldest daughter. So there’s no clear answer as to whether Little Olin is a boy or a girl. But either way, it’s a great pick!