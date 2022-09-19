Blake Lively Posted A Bunch Of Pregnancy Photos With A Stern Message To The Paparazzi

Blake Lively is the talk of town since her sparkly and high-heeled reveal that she’s expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. While Lively is surely overjoyed about expanding her adorable family, some pesky paparazzi are making this moment more stressful than it needs to be. In an effort to protect her children, the actor and director took to Instagram to post a bunch of revealing pregnancy pictures to scoop a group of photographers who are stationed outside her house (and freaking out her kids).

In a recent Instagram post, Lively uploaded a carousel of home photos that doubled as a candid maternity shoot. There’s several snaps of Lively in her gorgeous backyard, spending quality time with her sister, and hanging with some blue checkmark-ed friends. There’s a few couples shots of Lively and her adorable husband (one where he’s dressed in costume). And one of the most memorable images is a picture of a very pregnant Lively comfy-cozy in her bed, with her face almost completely covered up by her own bump.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb,” Lively captioned the post.

The social media post is also a master class in showing off that pregnancy glow, and how to look fantastic in a maternity bathing suit. From the red cut-out one piece in the first picture to the powder pink bikini she wore when hugging her pal Taylor Swift, the mom-to-be looked chic as can be.

The pictures also revealed some interesting things about Lively’s home life. Unsurprisingly, the Gossip Girl alum has exquisite taste in interior design, as many photos showed backdrops of her beautiful and rustic suburban New York home. While Lively might choose to lay off the caffeine for the foreseeable future, one of her pictures revealed a huge home espresso machine in the Reynolds’ family kitchen that rivals the likes of any Starbucks. (Luckily the working mom happens to be the creator of Betty Buzz, a non-alcoholic drinks mixing line that should keep her happy and well-hydrated while pregnant.)

Another photo showed Lively posing outside behind a sign that reads “Beware of the Dog” and in front of a huge salad. While it’s a known fact that the mom of three is a veggie and pup-lover, the picture also contained some fun BTS details in the background that we hope will show up on Lively’s gram. With a simple zoom on the photo, eagle-eyed Lively watchers can see a tin on the table in front of the A Simple Favor actress with a piece of paper on top that said “Blake’s Senior Prom.”

And of course, there’s that low-key picture with pal T. Swift. Leave it to Lively to not only go viral with her statement against invasive paparazzi, but to also make a fashion statement in her bathing suit with her BFF singing superstar too.