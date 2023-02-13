Blake Lively Cleverly Reveals She Gave Birth To Baby #4 With A Cute Super Bowl Photo

On Super Bowl Sunday, while the rest of the world prepped for football and wings, Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a very sweet Instagram post. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” she wrote in the caption, followed by “been busy.” Was this a photo of her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child? Nope, just a photo of the couple and mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds — except Lively’s baby bump is noticeably missing. If this is her birth announcement, we’ve gotta say it: she’s an icon.

The little one joins older sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. They have not released the child’s name, birth date, or sex — honestly, there are no details (but Page Six has confirmed the arrival), which is par for the course for the Lively-Reynolds clan. We didn’t know Betty was Betty until she was almost a year old... and even then it was the couple’s friend Taylor Swift who broke the news. Some have speculated that Swift already dropped her new baby’s name as well in the Midnights’ track “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” which includes the lyrics “So long, Daisy May.” (Not gonna lie: Daisy feels like a name that goes with James, Inez, and Betty so...)

While Lively and Reynolds have continually expressed joy about their little one, the pregnancy was not always smooth. Back in September, Lively released pictures of herself on Instagram to keep the paparazzi from their house. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote. “You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference.”

Hopefully more details come soon, including baby’s name, birthdate, and if this is their first son, or if this fourth baby is another b*dass little girl like Ryan Reynolds has said he’s hoping for. He also joked that, when it comes to the fourth child, preparation for a new baby takes a backseat. “The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in November. “By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening.”

Their daughters, however, have been mentally preparing for a new sibling. Reynolds told TODAY that the three big sisters were really excited to have a new baby in the house. “They’re in,” he said in November. “They love it. They're ready.”

We know they’re going to be up to the task of being amazing big sisters (even if Reynolds joked that they’re so wild he thinks they have rabies...). Congratulations to the whole family and to Lively on an incredibly perfect birth “announcement.”