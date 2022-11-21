Ryan Reynolds Was Asked If He's Excited To Be A Dad Of 4 & Obviously Cracked A Joke

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren’t the only people who need to prepare for the birth of their fourth child. Their three daughters also need to get ready to become big sisters. And fortunately for Reynolds and Lively, their kids are already into it.

The Spirited actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently about preparing to welcome his fourth baby with Lively. “I'm very excited,” Reynolds told the outlet about becoming a dad again, before pointing out that he and Lively would have to be “morons” to keep having babies if they didn’t like it. “We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited.”

As for his three daughters, 7-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty, they’re pretty excited about welcoming another baby as well. “They're in. They love it. They're ready,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

No word on whether or not Reynolds’ daughters have a preference when it comes to the sex of their little sibling, even though their father has made it clear that he might be leaning in one particular direction. The Deadpool actor told Hoda Kotb during a TODAY interview that he and Lively did not find out the sex of their baby, but he’s sort of hoping for more of the same. “I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens,” he explained.

Growing up as one of four boys himself, Reynolds has talked about how his own experience affected the way he looked at parenting in the past. “When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know,” Reynolds admitted in 2021. “I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away.”

Whether Lively and Reynolds welcome a baby boy or a baby girl, they’re already ahead of the game with their fourth child. Because their daughters are on board with the new baby. That’s a win/win for everyone.