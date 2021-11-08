Ryan Reynolds Says He Was “Quietly Terrified” His Daughter Betty Would Be A Boy

Ryan Reynolds is a very proud girl dad. Very proud. So proud that he cannot imagine life any other way. Like if he was a boy dad, for instance. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the Deadpool actor admitted that the thought of raising boys left him “quietly terrified” when his third daughter was going to be born.

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are parents to three girls: 6-year-old James; 5-year-old Inez; and 2-year-old Betty. Which is exactly how he wanted it when the couple were expecting their third daughter in 2019.

“I would not have it any other way,” he told Access, explaining that his experience in a household with three brothers left him with some ideas about what raising boys might look like. “When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know. I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away.”

Ryan Reynolds is a relieved dad of girls.

The actor is having such a great time raising his daughters, in fact, that he recently announced he will be taking a hiatus from acting to spend more time with his family. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them,” the dad of three explained earlier this month. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

While he has discovered that he truly loves being a dad to daughters, the initial shift from a house of boys to a house of girls came as something of a culture shock to Reynolds initially. “I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride,” the Red Notice actor said in 2020. “I love every second of it.”

To be fair to all sons in the world, Reynolds’s terror of having boys might be slightly tinged by his own experience with three brothers. But at the end of the day, he appears to have gotten the family he wanted. All daughters. Now imagine if they start throwing each other through walls; he’ll be in for the shock of his life.