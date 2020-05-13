Mattel announced today that Barbie is giving back in a brand new way with the Barbie #ThankYouHeroes program. For every career doll sold from May 14 through May 17, they'll donate one donate one healthcare or first responder Barbie doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to give to children whose parents are leading the fight against COVID-19.

If you know Barbie, you know she's had all sorts of interesting careers. From an astrophysicist to a wildlife conservationist, a noodle bar owner to a chef, there's a doll with any job your child may be dreaming of. She's had more than 200 careers in her lifetime, according to Mattel.

And for the next three days in May, purchasing a career doll means one of Barbie's healthcare or first responder dolls — a firefighter, a food service professional, a scientist, a doctor and a nurse — will be donated to a child whose parent is supporting their community on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mattel will donate up to 30,000 dolls in total to encourage these kiddos and their families. And from April 29 through May 31, 2020, if you order any of Mattel's special edition #ThankYouHeroes toys, $15 from each online purchase will be donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, a fund to provide supplies and safety equipment for frontline healthcare workers.

Mattel

"We know this generation is hyper-aware of what is happening right now as they chalk sidewalks, make signs, and lean out windows to cheer each night to thank our front line workers. We want to do our part to give back and inspire today’s kids to take after these heroes one day," said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation gives financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, or experienced financial strain as a result of their loved one's service to the community.

"First Responders Children's Foundation is excited to deploy Barbie to first responder families across the country during a time when their children are in need of a little joy in their lives," said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation. “There's no doubt that first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are sacrificing so much to protect our families, and it's our responsibility as a nation to help them through this crisis by providing grants, scholarships, and partnerships such as our program with Mattel."

Eligible dolls that count towards a donation are available at Barbie.com/Careers. You can also purchase career dolls online through Barbie retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Kohl’s. Career Barbie dolls range in price from $9.99 to $19.99 depending on the gear their career requires. For more information about the First Responders Children’s Foundation, visit 1stRCF.com.