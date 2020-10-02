Barron Trump Tests Negative For COVID As President & Melania Trump Suffer 'Mild' Symptoms

After President Trump and his wife, Melania, announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus, their 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested negative for the virus as well, according to the Associated Press.

"Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he's kept safe and healthy," Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff told NBC News.

This comes on the heels of the president and first lady's announcement about their positive diagnosis early late Thursday night after it was announced that senior presidential adviser, Hope Hicks, tested positive, according to the New York Times. "Tonight, the first lady and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted early Friday morning. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER."

In a memo confirming the positive tests, White House physician Sean Conley said that the President and First Lady are doing well, according to CBS News, adding that the president is experiencing "minor symptoms" and will remain at home. The First Lady assured her followers on Twitter on Friday that she, too, has not experienced any severe symptoms. "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good," she tweeted. "I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

A spokesperson for Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump confirmed that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, both tested negative for the virus.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have also tested negative for COVID-19. Pence's press secretary, Devin O'Malley, tweeted that the vice president has been getting tested for the coronavirus "every day" and tested negative this morning.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted that he and his wife Jill tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday morning after sharing the stage with him on Tuesday night at the first presidential debate of the year. Earlier in the day, Biden had expressed his condolences to the president and the first lady. "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania for a swift recovery," the Vice President tweeted. "We will continue to pray for the health and the safety of the president and his family."

Debate moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, said that he will be getting tested for the coronavirus after learning of Trump's positive case. This news follows Trump's comments about wearing masks during the debate on Tuesday night. "I think masks are OK," he said. "I put on a mask, you know, when I think I need it. Tonight is an example, everybody had a test. I wear a mask when needed. When needed, I wear a mask."

