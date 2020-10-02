Two days after the two presidential hopefuls met in Cleveland, Ohio for the first live debate, the president tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Melania Trump. And Vice President Joe Biden's response to President Trump's positive COVID-19 test is just what one would expect from a politician known for his compassion.

On Friday morning, President Trump shared the news on Twitter that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The news came as a shock around the world, despite the president's well-documented reticence to wear a protective face mask as he travels the country to attend rallies in person, as per The New York Times. While few details have been released about the president's reported positive test results, the reactions have been pouring in on social media. And on Friday morning, Trump's Democratic opponent for the presidency weighed in on the news. After a contentious debate on Tuesday, his message to President Trump and his wife Melania was gracious and kind.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," he wrote. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, shared her own response to the news of Trump's positive COVID-19 test moments after on Twitter.

What happens next with the election remains to be seen. Two more presidential debates have been scheduled, as well as a debate between Sen. Harris and Vice President Mike Pence meant to happen on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As President Trump is learning, COVID-19 has a way of changing your plans. Stay tuned.

