It may be August, but Bath & Body Works has us thinking about fall. There’s something about back-to-school season that always makes me want to light some candles, throw together a pot of stew, and grab kindling for the fire. Ok, Ok, maybe fire season is too soon. But even if you're bracing for high 90s today, you’ll want it to be sweater weather when you see that Bath & Body Works' popular 3-wick candles are on sale right now.

Do you know what that means? B&B’s XL $24.95 candles are now seriously marked down and there's tons of options: 45 fragrances in all.

Personally, I’d go for some autumnal smells right about now, like Vanilla Birch, Fresh Fall Morning, and, naturally, Sweater Weather. But if you’re still deep in the throes of summer, they have you covered as well. Watermelon Lemonade and Cucumber Melon are also discounted. Not to mention classics like Gingham and Saltwater Breeze.

And if you need an excuse to shop, here's your greenlight: Studies have shown that aromatherapy can help boost the mood. According to the Mayo Clinic, certain smells can provide:

Relief from anxiety and depression

Improved quality of life, particularly for people with chronic health conditions

Improved sleep

It's not so much that you want these candles, science suggests you might actually need these candles (said a woman who is in no way qualified to give medical advice).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Of course, because this is Bath & Body Works, that’s not the only promo going on right now. Wallflower Fragrance Refills are also marked down. You can score five for $24. Plus, hand sanitizer — who doesn’t need more of that right now? — is also a BOGO situation. And, right now you can get a five pack of those perfectly purse or backpack-size bottles for $8. Better yet, buy in bulk and get a couple packs.

I guess what I’m saying is, just head over to Bath & Body Works, type in promo code COZY for the 3-wick candle discount, and enjoy the sweet smell of saving.