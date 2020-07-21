It is unbearably hot, my sink is forever full of dishes thanks to four people in our house at all times, and I just heard that my 6-year-old daughter will now be going to first grade at our kitchen table. I am done with summer. I am ready for some Bath & Body Works fall candles.

Don't start. Don't say I'm basic or that it's too hot to think about pumpkin scents or that the global pandemic is still going to ruin the second half of 2020. Don't. I'm in a zen world with a three-wick candle named Sweater Weather, sniffing it so hard that I won't even need a mask when I go out because my nasal passages are going to be full of caramel vanilla pumpkin maple blueberry pancake crisp air vibes.

Let the joy in, you guys. Bath & Body Works knows you need this, and they've released their new line of fall candles for 2020. (Eight of them have the word "pumpkin" in their name.) Nearly all of them are available in different candle sizes, too, including three-wick candles, single wick candles, and fragrance plugs. There's also a great sale going on right now, where the single-wick candles that are usually $14.50 a piece can be mixed and matched for a two for $20 deal. Three-wick candles are $24.50.

Also can we talk about all of the names? I feel like I'm naming my little fall-born children. These are tiny babies born in the autumn moonlight, wrapped in golden leaves: Pumpkin Apple, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Caramel Pumpkin Swirl, Pumpkin Peanut Brittle, and Pumpkin Vanilla Créme.

Then there are the sweet triplets: Blueberry Maple Pancakes, Pumpkin Donut Shop, and Salted Butterscotch. The hip autumn babies are Flannel, Sweater Weather, Leaves, Marshmallow Fireside, and Frozen Lake. Aw. Let's take a look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Whether you want a scent that makes you feel like wrapping up in a blanket with a loaf of pumpkin bread you made yourself (How's your sourdough starter doing from the beginning of the pandemic, by the way?) or want one that smells like a crackling fire and dry leaves, there's an option. Remember: eight new candles with the word "pumpkin." But also candles named Sweater Weather, Flannel, and Autumn when you just need the vibe without the marshmallow-vanilla-caramel-swirl pumped in, too. A candle for every mood, my friends. Sniff one when digital learning gets to be too much. Light one after bedtime when you finally get to sit down... and start your actual work day. Fill the entire house with them so it smells like The Great Pumpkin himself lives there. You're not basic. You're surviving, and it's going to smell like Target in October. Bliss.