If you were in middle school in the late '90s, there’s a good chance the girls in your grade could be neatly divided into two categories. No, not cheerleaders and band kids, or athletes and mathletes, but those who wore Cucumber Melon body lotion and those who went with Warm Vanilla Sugar (to be fair, there were a few Plumeria people thrown in the mix). Regardless of which camp you fell in, you'll be happy to hear that Bath & Body Works is having their semi-annual sale, so if you’ve been feeling nostalgic for the scents of your youth, or you just need a new lotion, hand soap, or scented candle, now's the time to stock-up on summery smelling items that are at least 50% off.

The sale is on until July 31, 2020 — but if you want to shop on the final day, you’ll have to log on early, as the promotion only lasts until 5: 59 a.m., EST. You can snag the deals online (no code required) or in the Bath & Body Works brick-and-mortar locations that have reopened. In addition to 50% off discounts, you’ll find a slew of body care products that are just $5.

Maybe you want to smell like an Endless Weekend? There’s a body cream by that name, which is a light mix of raspberry lychee sorbet, magnolia, and vanilla sandalwood. You’ll even find retired classic fragrances (think: Black Raspberry Vanilla, Cherry Blossom, and Pink Cashmere) on sale, plus some new items you might not be familiar with, including a collection of men’s lotions and shave creams (which you can totally snag for yourself). There's also a peppermint lotion that can help cool off hot skin, but also works well as a winter fragrance. So whether you were in camp Cucumber Melon or Warm Vanilla Sugar (which is still available, but not on sale) there's something for everyone. Check out some of the deals below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Oh, and did I mention the candles? Maybe not, because I'm trying to hoard them all for myself. I love having a candle burning at all times, but it can also seem like the equivalent of lighting $30 on fire. Now your whole house can smell like fresh-cut lilacs, a Tiki beach, or even a citrusy mango margarita, all for under $8.

I know it's still summer, but if you're eager to usher in the crisp scent of fall, maybe lighting the Sweater Weather scent from Bath & Body Works new line of fall candles will help you forgot that the humidity is unbearable and wool feels like a distance memory. But for now, you'll have to pay full price for your house to smell like Blueberry Maple Pancakes, Frozen Lake, or one of eight (yes, eight!) pumpkin-inspired candles.