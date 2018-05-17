Much like death, taxes, and Becca Kufrin’s catchphrase of "Let’s do the damn thing," Season 14 of The Bachelorette is inevitable. Arie Luyendyk Jr. may have broken her heart on The Bachelor., but Becca seems more than ready to give love another shot. And now that ABC has released who Becca’s Bachelorette contestants are, we’re that much closer to getting to know all of her potential suitors while trying to figure out who will be bending the knee by the end of the season. Honestly, any one of these guys is probably going to be a better match for her than Arie was, but since Becca has clearly moved on, it’s time for us as fans to do the same. That's why it’s even more exciting to see who Becca’s contestants are and read up on their enlightening (and sometimes confusing) cast bios.

Fans already saw a handful of these guys appear on the After the Final Rose special back in March, but there are more than two dozen men to take a look at, get to know, and properly place in your Bachelorette fantasy league bracket. There are already some clear contenders who could win Becca’s heart. I might even be more excited for this particular season than any past seasons of Bachelor in Paradise — which is really saying something.

So without further adieu, it’s time to meet Becca’s Bachelorette contestants for Season 14, which were revealed by Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette Facebook Live page this week.

Alex, 31 Craig Sjodin/ABC A self-proclaimed "country music lover," Alex's profession is construction manager.

Blake, 28 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's probably remembered for riding in on a horse during After the Finale Rose when Becca met a few of her guys. For The Bachelorette premiere, he'll be riding in on something else.

Chase, 27 Craig Sjodin/ABC He works in advertising and will apparently be involved in whatever drama is stirred up on night one.

Chris R., 30 Craig Sjodin/ABC Chris R. is a sales trainer who just so happens to also be involved in drama early on.

Christian, 28 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's a banker who also enjoys playing soccer. Christian was born in Mexico, but moved to the United States when he was a kid.

Christon/Chris S., 31 Craig Sjodin/ABC Christon, who's initially referred to as Chris S. at the beginning of the show, is actually a former Harlem Globetrotter.

Clay, 30 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's currently an NFL player, but there is the question of whether or not he's ready to give up his career. He's also, according to Harrison, the "most athletic guy we've ever had on the show."

Colton, 26 Craig Sjodin/ABC Colton is a former football player from Denver, who will have issues from his past come up that he and Becca will have to deal with.

Connor, 25 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's a fitness coach (because there is always at least one) who gets involved in drama on The Bachelorette early on.

Darius, 26 Craig Sjodin/ABC Darius was another of Becca's contestants who appeared on After the Finale Rose and he works as a pharmaceutical sales rep for a living.

David, 25 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's a venture capitalist, but he also wears a chicken suit on night one for whatever reason, so that's probably far more memorable than anything else he does or says.

Garrett, 29 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's one of the guys this season who seems to really care about Becca and want what's best for her. He's also a medical sales rep who "rises to the top" this season.

Grant, 27 Craig Sjodin/ABC Grant is an electrician who kind of sort of bares a passing resemblance to Matt Damon.

Jake, 29 Craig Sjodin/ABC Jake is from Minneapolis, which is Becca’s hometown, so it's not all that surprising to know that they have a past together. Even if they both have different versions of what their past is.

Jason, 29 Craig Sjodin/ABC He’s a senior corporate banker and just an all around good guy who sweeps Becca off her feet.

Jean Blanc, 31 Craig Sjodin/ABC His job is listed as "colognoisseur" and although I’m not sure if that’s a thing, he apparently has 250 different types of cologne. Something tells me he’ll eventually just be referred to as the "cologne guy."

Joe, 31 Craig Sjodin/ABC He owns a grocery store in Chicago and is pretty much just an all around good guy interested in getting to know Becca.

John, 28 Craig Sjodin/ABC As a Silicon Valley software engineer, John might be the most successful contestant that’s ever been on The Bachelorette.

Jordan, 26 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's one of two male models of Becca's contestants this season and apparently he could be the embodiment of Ben Stiller's character in Zoolander.

Kamil, 30 Craig Sjodin/ABC Kamil is also a model, but where his career would be listed, it instead says "social media participant," so take that how you will.

Leo, 31 Craig Sjodin/ABC Leo is this season's Fabio-esque stunt man who might be a little wild, but probably in a fun way.

Lincoln, 26 Craig Sjodin/ABC Lincoln is an account sales executive and was another one of the contestants who showed up on After the Final Rose to meet Becca. To refresh your memory, this was the guy who called Arie a "wanker."

Mike, 27 Craig Sjodin/ABC Mike is a sports analyst who shows up on night one with a life-size cardboard cut-out of Arie. Talk about first impressions, am I right?

Nick, 27 Craig Sjodin/ABC Nick is an attorney from Orlando with a "zest for life," which should definitely make Becca's experience with him fun.

Rickey, 27 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's an IT consultant who works on Wall Street, so he's another one of the ridiculously successful contestants chosen for Becca's season.

Ryan, 26 Craig Sjodin/ABC Ryan showed up on After the Final Rose with a banjo and his job is listed as "banjoist," but I'm pretty sure that's not his actual profession.

Trent, 28 Craig Sjodin/ABC He's a realtor who shows up with a memorable gift for Becca on night one that sets the tone for their relationship this season.