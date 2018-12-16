On the last season of The Bachelor, people fell in love with Bekah Martinez — the 22-year-old who was super cool and confident. And after announcing that she was expecting her first child a few months after the show aired, fans couldn't help but to fall even more in love with her. And now, after finding out that Bekah Martinez from The Bachelor completed a semester of college while pregnant, people won't be able to stop rooting for the mom-to-be.

A lot can change in a year, and Martinez is the perfect example of this. A little more than one year ago, Season 22 of The Bachelor aired for the first time — introducing the world to the suitor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and the women competing to win his heart. Martinez was one of these women. At just 22 years old at the time, audience members balked at the 14 year age difference between her and Luyendyk, according to Insider. And although she didn't win over Luyendyk's heart at the end of the season, she still came away with winning overt the hearts of viewers at home.

Now, one year later, Martinez is almost eight months pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, according to USA Today. But she's accomplished so much in the past seven months — Martinez wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, that she completed her first term back at the University of California - Irvine, all while pregnant.

In the photo, Martinez looks like such a student wearing cozy sweatpants, Ugg boots, and repping her university on her sweatshirt. Her outfit, complete with the bandana that pulls her hair out of her face, is practically a pregnancy uniform for women who are as far along as Martinez is — and she pulls it off so well. But the photo's caption is even better than her outfit.

"I just finished my first term back at UC Irvine, 7.5 months pregnant, Ugg boots and sweatpants in full force," Martinez captioned the photo. "I'm so proud of myself."

Martinez has every reason to be proud of herself — committing to attending class every day all while dealing with pregnancy symptoms is no joke. And her Instagram followers are super proud of her, too.

"I am proud of you honey!," one commenter wrote. "You can do this."

"You are such an inspiration girl!!," another commenter added.

"Girl get it," one commenter perfectly stated.

It's been quite the journey for Martinez to get to this point. In a YouTube video, posted to her account in September, Martinez explained that she had attended UC Irvine after high school, but dropped out after a "rough couple of years" in her life.

So, after going on the Bachelor, Martinez decided that she wanted to return to school — just at the same time that she found out she was pregnant. Martinez explained in the video:

I actually decided I was going to go back to school when I found out I was pregnant. Like, it was one of the first things I thought. I was like, "You know what? I need to bite the bullet and re-enroll.

Bekah Martinez on YouTube

Martinez also explained in the video that she is just nine classes away from receiving her Bachelor's degree in Art — and finishing this quarter puts her that much closer to getting her diploma.

Since Martinez's due date is in late January, according to Brides, it's a little unclear when she will return to school, or if she will continue going to school after her baby is born.

Whatever the case may be, you have to applaud Martinez for her major accomplishment this late in her pregnancy — especially since is so proud, herself.

