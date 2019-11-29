Great news for anyone who loves pics of adorable babies on social media: Bekah Martinez is expecting her second baby. The 24-year-old Bachelor alumni shared the news on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day with an adorable photo of herself with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, their 9-month-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz... and a sonogram pic. She also posted a photo of nude photo of her bump to her Instagram Stories. (The first of many, one would assume.)

Martinez was a fan favorite on Season 22 of The Bachelor, and while she didn't end up with Arie Luyendek Jr., it's clear she's found a happy ending all her own. Since welcoming little Ruth in February, Martinez has found a devoted fan base in new moms thanks to her honest social media posts on everything from postpartum hormones to breastfeeding to diaper blowouts. Those same moms (and a new crop of moms-to-be, too) will no doubt be thrilled to watch Martinez document her pregnancy journey with baby #2.

And if Martinez gets her way, this won't be the last time she goes down this road. Earlier this year, she told Us Weekly that she would "be fine with five or six" kids, adding: "Maybe just five. But for now, we want to keep it just [Ruth] for a couple of years. We can travel with her really easily, so we want to stick with her and then go for the rest.”

Looks like there was a slight change of plans... and this family couldn't be happier. To hear more about the big announcement, check out the YouTube video of her most recent Chatty Broads podcast. And, of course, stay tuned to her Instagram...