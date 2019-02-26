Imagine biting into your food and crunching down on some glass or hard plastic. Nobody wants to suffer through this, but if you recently purchased a certain kind of frozen pork ribs this, could actually happen to you. Bellisio Foods is recalling Boston Market frozen ribs because they could actually contain glass or hard plastic, and this is obviously a pretty big concern.

Romper has reached out to Boston Market and Bellisio Food for comment and is waiting for replies.

Boston Market has had to recall more than 173,000 pounds of frozen pork products put out by frozen food distributor Bellisio Foods from Jackson, Ohio because of they "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass or hard plastic," as per the recall announcement shared on Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The particular frozen foods in question are the frozen, not-ready-to-eat boneless pork patties. As per the USDA, the problem was initially reported when the "establishment received consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib shaped patty." While there have been no reports of injuries as of Tuesday, this is a pretty serious recall. Serious enough for the USDA to classify it as a Class One, meaning as the New York Daily News reported, per AOL, "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

One of the main issues with the recalled Boston Market boneless pork patties is that so many of them could simply be in a customer's freezer without them realizing. So here's what you need to know when you go rifling through your freezer to make sure you don't have Boston Market boneless pork patties that could potentially have glass or hard plastic in them.

Check your Boston Market products for a “best by” day of 12/07/2019 to 02/15/2019, according to People. The recalled products are sold in 14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing "BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES" with "BEST BY:" dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label, per the USDA.

If you do happen to accidentally eat one of the products and experience any sort of adverse effects, the USDA recommended that you contact a healthcare provider immediately. Complications from swallowing hard plastic or glass could cause tears in the esophagus as well as potential infection, as per Drugs.com, whether they are swallowed by a child or an adult.

What do you do if you happen to have a recalled package of Boston Market boneless pork patties? You should either throw it away or take it back to the retailer for a refund. People with questions or possible concerns about the recall should contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor, Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.

Make sure you check any packages before eating. Because the last thing anyone wants to do is swallow glass or plastic along with their dinner anytime soon.