Although any month is a great time for babies to arrive, there's a lot to be said for kiddos born in the winter months. This doesn't even take zodiac predictions into consideration. The real benefits of your kid being born in the colder months extend from pregnancy throughout your kid's life. Seriously, why not have your baby at the time of year when hot coco is available everywhere you turn?

Infants born in the winter months may enjoy some significant health benefits over the course of their lives: For example, infants born in February tend to have the lowest overall risk of disease, according to a June 2015 study in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA). This includes everything from cardiovascular issues to insect bite infections. Completed with information from the Columbia University Medical Center health record data, the study examined the relationship between an individual's birth month and the lifetime risk of certain health conditions. On a more specific note, infants born in January and February tend to have a decreased risk of developing respiratory infections when compared to infants born in the springtime, as further noted in JAMIA.

Furthermore, winter babies seem less vulnerable to seasonal disorders. For instance, babies born in the winter months tend to have lower levels of seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), according to Baby Center. The exact reason for this difference is not yet understood, but it may be impacted by the amount of natural light and vitamin D babies receive early in life. Whatever the case, it looks like winter babies often enjoy good health.

Plus, you can't forget your own role in this situation, and being in the last stages of pregnancy during the cooler months has so many advantages. Because pregnancy tends to increase your internal temperature, you might be more tolerant of the cold than usual, according to Parents. In fact, the chilly weather might feel great to you. Plus, your maternity gear can consist of comfy boots, sweaters, and scarves, and you won't have to struggle with finding summer clothes that accommodate the bump without overheating your body. Lastly, think about all the food. You may get to experience Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas at a time when your body needs about 500 extra calories each day for the baby, according to What To Expect. Candy corn, pumpkin pie, and gingerbread houses are yours for the taking. Another bonus: You probably won't be asked to clear the table, either. Good luck trying to get away with that any other time in your life.

There is also a potential connection between intelligence and birth months — emphasis on 'potential'. At least one study puts winter babies at the front of the class. When compared to infants born in the summer or autumn, babies born in the winter or spring tend to score higher on the Bayley Motor Scale, as well as the Graham-Ernhart Block Test, according to a 2006 study in Schizophrenia Research. Both of these tests are standardized tools that assess a baby's development compared to their peers.

Last but not least, your kid will have a distinct advantage on the birthday party front. The majority of American babies are born in the summer months, according to Live Science. This means that many birthdays happen over the summer, when school friends are often not in daily contact and many families will be away on vacation. (The upside: summer kids often get pool parties for their birthdays.) But for the cold-weather kiddos, their birthdays often happen when it's convenient to invite an entire class to a party. Chances are, your little one's annual celebrations will be jam-packed with kids for years to come. It's one of the many perks of being born during the chiller part of the year. And if you ask any young child, this is the probably the factor that counts the most.

