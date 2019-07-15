Amazon’s Prime Day definitely makes it feel like Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa has come early. But nope, it’s July, so you know, it hasn’t. Still, it’s exciting to shop all the sales and see what fabulous finds Amazon has to offer, because there are definitely some deals to be had. As you click and add items to your cart for both you and your family, it’s important to keep your four-legged friends in mind and be sure to shop Prime Day deals for your pet.

While you might not find crazy savings of $100 off like you would on Prime deals on big-ticket items such as televisions, there are still some substantial savings to be had. You might find sales on things that you use everyday (like pet food), or splurge items (pet water fountain, anyone?), or seasonal ones that might be just for the summer (i.e., an airline travel bag). So if your pet’s dog bed is looking a little ragged, or you’ve been meaning to replace that kitty litter box for the longest, now would be the time. And while it isn’t always sexy to save on catnip, having all that extra dough in your pocket to purchase items for yourself certainly is. So be a good pet parent and peruse the Prime Day deals for your dog or cat. They’ll love you (even more) for it.

2. $5 Off Veken Pet Fountain Automatic Water Fountain Dispenser Veken Pet Fountain Automatic Water Fountain Dispenser Veken | $27 $22 Stagnant water bowls aren’t always the most hygienic way to keep your pet hydrated. This pet fountain promises to deliver fresh water to your furry friend, and comes with a splash pad for minimal mess. See on Amazon

3. $17 Off Mednet Direct Ultra Absorbent Pet Training and Puppy Pads for Dogs and Pets Mednet Direct Ultra Absorbent Pet Training and Puppy Pads for Dogs and Pets Mednet | $59 $42 If you’ve got a new puppy (or are thinking about adopting one), then say oui oui to wee wee pads. These extra-large pads are good for training bigger dogs, lining a puppy crate, or for older dogs who might have urinary issues. See on Amazon

5. $5 Off Pet Qwerks Talking Babble Ball Interactive Dog Toy Pet Qwerks Talking Babble Ball Interactive Dog Toy Pet Qwerks | $11 $6 Your dog will have a ball with this bright blue Babble Ball. It says over 20 funny phrases and even growls at your pet for hours of fun playtime. See on Amazon

7. $37 Off Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Airline Approved Pet Carrier Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Airline Approved Pet Carrier Sherpa | $77 $40 Planning to fly the friendly skies with your pet this summer? Then this carrier can allow you to tote your dog or cat comfortably. It offers additional ventilation and and has a faux lambskin liner that’s also machine washable. See on Amazon

9. $10 Off Carlson Extra Tall Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door Carlson Extra Tall Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door Carlson | $50 $40 If you thought babyproofing was reserved just for your human babies, think again. Keep your dogs and cats safe and secure with this pet gate that doesn’t require tools and has a pet door for smaller pets to go through. See on Amazon