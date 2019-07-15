Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Supply Deals
Amazon’s Prime Day definitely makes it feel like Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa has come early. But nope, it’s July, so you know, it hasn’t. Still, it’s exciting to shop all the sales and see what fabulous finds Amazon has to offer, because there are definitely some deals to be had. As you click and add items to your cart for both you and your family, it’s important to keep your four-legged friends in mind and be sure to shop Prime Day deals for your pet.
While you might not find crazy savings of $100 off like you would on Prime deals on big-ticket items such as televisions, there are still some substantial savings to be had. You might find sales on things that you use everyday (like pet food), or splurge items (pet water fountain, anyone?), or seasonal ones that might be just for the summer (i.e., an airline travel bag). So if your pet’s dog bed is looking a little ragged, or you’ve been meaning to replace that kitty litter box for the longest, now would be the time. And while it isn’t always sexy to save on catnip, having all that extra dough in your pocket to purchase items for yourself certainly is. So be a good pet parent and peruse the Prime Day deals for your dog or cat. They’ll love you (even more) for it.
1. $70 Off PetSafe ScoopFree Ultra Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
2. $5 Off Veken Pet Fountain Automatic Water Fountain Dispenser
3. $17 Off Mednet Direct Ultra Absorbent Pet Training and Puppy Pads for Dogs and Pets
If you’ve got a new puppy (or are thinking about adopting one), then say oui oui to wee wee pads. These extra-large pads are good for training bigger dogs, lining a puppy crate, or for older dogs who might have urinary issues.
4. $62 Off PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder
5. $5 Off Pet Qwerks Talking Babble Ball Interactive Dog Toy
6. $2 Off Dingo Tartar and Breath Dental Sticks
7. $37 Off Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Airline Approved Pet Carrier
Planning to fly the friendly skies with your pet this summer? Then this carrier can allow you to tote your dog or cat comfortably. It offers additional ventilation and and has a faux lambskin liner that’s also machine washable.
8. $11 Off AvoDerm Natural Wet Cat Food
This Prime Day, stock up on canned food for your cat. AvoDerm Natural Wet Cat Food is grain-, wheat-, corn-, and soy-free, and is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The tuna and chicken entrée canned food even has California avocados as part of its blend. Yum.