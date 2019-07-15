Romper
Shutterstock

Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Supply Deals

By Jennifer Parris
Share

Amazon’s Prime Day definitely makes it feel like Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa has come early. But nope, it’s July, so you know, it hasn’t. Still, it’s exciting to shop all the sales and see what fabulous finds Amazon has to offer, because there are definitely some deals to be had. As you click and add items to your cart for both you and your family, it’s important to keep your four-legged friends in mind and be sure to shop Prime Day deals for your pet.

While you might not find crazy savings of $100 off like you would on Prime deals on big-ticket items such as televisions, there are still some substantial savings to be had. You might find sales on things that you use everyday (like pet food), or splurge items (pet water fountain, anyone?), or seasonal ones that might be just for the summer (i.e., an airline travel bag). So if your pet’s dog bed is looking a little ragged, or you’ve been meaning to replace that kitty litter box for the longest, now would be the time. And while it isn’t always sexy to save on catnip, having all that extra dough in your pocket to purchase items for yourself certainly is. So be a good pet parent and peruse the Prime Day deals for your dog or cat. They’ll love you (even more) for it.

1. $70 Off PetSafe ScoopFree Ultra Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

PetSafe ScoopFree Ultra Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
PetSafe | 
$170
$100

Give your cat (and yourself) a gift that will keep on giving. The PetSafe ScoopFree Cat Litter Box is self-cleaning, which means your space won’t get stinky in case you forget to scoop the poop.

2. $5 Off Veken Pet Fountain Automatic Water Fountain Dispenser

Veken Pet Fountain Automatic Water Fountain Dispenser
Veken | 
$27
$22

Stagnant water bowls aren’t always the most hygienic way to keep your pet hydrated. This pet fountain promises to deliver fresh water to your furry friend, and comes with a splash pad for minimal mess.

3. $17 Off Mednet Direct Ultra Absorbent Pet Training and Puppy Pads for Dogs and Pets

Mednet Direct Ultra Absorbent Pet Training and Puppy Pads for Dogs and Pets
Mednet | 
$59
$42

If you’ve got a new puppy (or are thinking about adopting one), then say oui oui to wee wee pads. These extra-large pads are good for training bigger dogs, lining a puppy crate, or for older dogs who might have urinary issues.

4. $62 Off PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder

PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder
PetSafe | 
$190
$128

Forgot to feed your pooch before you left the house? No problem. The PetSafe Smart Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder allows you to give your pet her grub (while you're on the go) by using a smart feed app.

5. $5 Off Pet Qwerks Talking Babble Ball Interactive Dog Toy

Pet Qwerks Talking Babble Ball Interactive Dog Toy
Pet Qwerks | 
$11
$6

Your dog will have a ball with this bright blue Babble Ball. It says over 20 funny phrases and even growls at your pet for hours of fun playtime.

6. $2 Off Dingo Tartar and Breath Dental Sticks

Dingo Tartar and Breath Dental Sticks
Dingo | 
$12
$10

If you’re the kind of dog owner who likes to peck your pooch on the lips (and if you do, NO judgment here), then dig in to these doggie dental stick savings. They help reduce plaque and hopefully help him to have better breath.

7. $37 Off Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Airline Approved Pet Carrier

Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Airline Approved Pet Carrier
Sherpa | 
$77
$40

Planning to fly the friendly skies with your pet this summer? Then this carrier can allow you to tote your dog or cat comfortably. It offers additional ventilation and and has a faux lambskin liner that’s also machine washable.

8. $11 Off AvoDerm Natural Wet Cat Food

AvoDerm Natural Wet Cat Food
AvoDerm | 
$30
$19

This Prime Day, stock up on canned food for your cat. AvoDerm Natural Wet Cat Food is grain-, wheat-, corn-, and soy-free, and is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The tuna and chicken entrée canned food even has California avocados as part of its blend. Yum.

9. $10 Off Carlson Extra Tall Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door

Carlson Extra Tall Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door
Carlson | 
$50
$40

If you thought babyproofing was reserved just for your human babies, think again. Keep your dogs and cats safe and secure with this pet gate that doesn’t require tools and has a pet door for smaller pets to go through.

10. $24 Off PETMAKER Memory Foam Dog Bed with Removable Cover

PETMAKER Memory Foam Dog Bed with Removable Cover
PETMAKER | 
$53
$29

Now your four-legged bestie can have sweet dreams on this memory foam dog bed. It has 2 inches each of memory foam and orthopedic memory foam. And with its removable cover, washing it will be a cinch.