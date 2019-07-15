The day is upon us. This is no ordinary weekday, oh no; this is Prime Day, so buckle up. If you haven’t heard, everyone’s favorite online-only retailer is holding its inaugural summer sale, and this year it will go for two full days: July 15 and July 16. The Amazon gods are benevolent it seems, and in addition to absolute steals on electronics and kitchen supplies, Amazon offers some of the year’s best beauty deals on Prime Day.

I love a good beauty deal, but there are certain products I swear by that just never seem to go on sale (looking at you, Drunk Elephant, Sunday Riley, and Supergoop) but amazing things are known to happen on Prime Day; Refinery29 reported that Sunday Riley’s Game Changer Kit will be on sale for $105 at some point during the sale. And even if you don't see your favorite beauty product go on sale when you first get to Amazon during their Prime Day sale, make a point to revisit the site because there are tons of lightning deals that pop up during the duration of the sale, and you don't want to miss those.

Read on for the absolute best Prime Day beauty deals, and don't wait, because like a tiny jar of expensive eye cream, these deals won't last long.

1. 79% Off Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body Pure Body Naturals | $40 $9 SEE ON AMAZON Acne sufferers, rejoice. This mask is designed to exfoliate, detox, and remove buildups that cause breakouts, so it's an ideal treatment. The mask is sourced directly from the Dead Sea in Israel and tested in the U.S. for quality assurance, and it's free of dyes, parabens, and the like so you can feel safe putting it on your skin. It's selling for a fraction of its usual price thanks to Prime Day, so stock up.

2. 20% Off Makeup Brush Set Makeup Brush Set USpicy | $18 $15 SEE ON AMAZON If you're like me, you probably haven't replaced your makeup brushes in years, which is a big hygiene no no. Prime Day is the perfect time to replenish your supply, as this 32-piece set will have everything you need for just $15. The pouch is designed for travel too, so you can pop it in your purse for your commute makeup routine.

3. Burts Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set Burts Bees | $10 $7 SEE ON AMAZON This gift set has products that will rejuvenate you from your head to your toes. The package includes travel sized versions of the Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream and Beeswax Lip Balm. Buy it for yourself as a treat, or snag it as a quick gift for your bestie. (Or do both. It's Prime Day, people.)

4. 59% Off Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips Crest | $68 $28 SEE ON AMAZON It's still the thick of wedding season, so give your teeth a quick whiten before your next event to make sure you'll sparkle in the pics. The Crest strips are majorly marked down for Prime Day, and the pack comes with both longer treatments and one hour treatments, optimizing the whitening effects. Brighten your smile for the moments that last a lifetime.

5. 45% Off TruSkin Vitamin C Serum For Face Vitamin C Serum for Face TruSkin | $36 $20 SEE ON AMAZON This anti-aging serum is like a refresher for your face. Vitamin C, Botanical Hyaluronic Acid, and vitamin E blend to prevent brightness, firmness, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and sun spots. And it's made of a plant based formula, so no need to stress about putting any harsh chemicals on your face. Your skin will thank you.

6. 26% Off Revlon 1875W Compact & Lightweight Hair Dryer, Black 1875W Compact & Lightweight Hair Dryer, Black Revlon | $12 $9 SEE ON AMAZON This hair dryer will be your go-to, as you can count on it to warm on two speed/heat settings and not take up too much room in your cabinet. Plus, it has a cool shot button if you want to decrease heat. At under $10, it's a no brainer purchase.

7. 41% Off La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Moisturizer With Sunscreen SPF 15 Anthelios SX Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 15 La Roche-Posay | $34 $20 SEE ON AMAZON Keep your skin soft and safe with this moisturizer with SPF. The La Roche-Posay concoction is dermatologist recommended, and it boasts being the only sun filter approved by the FDA in a sunscreen in over 20 years. You can use it under your makeup even though it has sunscreen in it, so it's like having your cake and eating it, too.

8. 30% Off Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask & Deep Conditioner Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Arvazallia | $40 $12 SEE ON AMAZON Your damaged hair will rejoice after you use this hair mask, which will leave it feeling silky and smooth. The treatment only takes five minutes, but it will make you feel like you got a salon level treatment. And it promotes your natural hair growth, so you can think of it as an investment.

9. 30% Off NEOCUTIS Lumière Bio-restorative Eye Cream Lumière Bio-restorative Eye Cream NEOCUTIS | $97 $68 SEE ON AMAZON Treat your eyes the way they deserve to be treated with this restorative eye cream. It reduces darkness and puffiness, leaving you looking and feeling rejuvenated. Use it daily for best results.

10. 40% Off All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub Handmade Heroes | $10 $6 SEE ON AMAZON Give your lips a refresh with this scrub. It's made of coconut and sugar, and it has no parabens, artificial preservatives, or synthetic chemicals. (A major plus when you're putting something on your mouth.) Use it before date night, and your partner will love your smooches even more.

11. 49% Off BeeFriendly Face & Eye Cream Face and Eye Cream BeeFriendly | $28 $15 SEE ON AMAZON This product from BeeFriendly is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles and fine lines while moisturizing the facial, eye, neck and chest. You can use it as a daily or night cream, and all the ingredients are organic. It's formulated with all skin types in mind, and it's like four different creams in one, allowing you to buy less and save bathroom counter space.

12. 24% Off Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Black One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Black Revlon | $60 $46 SEE ON AMAZON This clever device smooths your hair as it dries it, and unlike traditional dryers, it can be placed close to the scalp for even more control. The dryer has three heat/speed settings, and the round edges will help you create volume. I know my hair always gets tangled as I dry it, so this would be a major timesaver.

13. 44% Off Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor Blade Refills Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor Blades - 6 Refills Gillette | $23 $13 SEE ON AMAZON Shaving is a constant struggle, but the price of these refills will make it feel a little less challenging. The Venus has three curved blades, so it's easy to shave areas like your knees, and they're made with a pleasant white tea scent. It's a basic.

14. 34% Off Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Solution Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution Bioderma | $15 $10 SEE ON AMAZON Taking your makeup off can be weirdly time consuming and harsh on the skin, so this solution from Bioderma is much needed. It's designed with sensitive skin in mind, and it feels as soft as water when you apply it. You'll use it every day.

15. 30% Off Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner stila | $22 $16 SEE ON AMAZON Runny eyeliner can make you look like a tired raccoon quicker than any other makeup fail, which is why this waterproof liquid liner is game changer. It will keep your eyes sparkling on even your busiest days, and the liquid lets you experiment with different looks. Try the indigo color for some added fun.

16. 30% Off Grande Brow Enhancing Serum Brow Enhancing Serum Grande | $70 $49 SEE ON AMAZON This enhancing serum has won awards for its ability to make brows thicker and fuller in just six to eight weeks. Plus, it's made of a vegan formula and is dermatologist and ophthalmologist approved, so you don't have to worry if you have sensitive skin. Just use it before bed, and you're good to go.

17. 33% Off Maybelline 2 Count New York Lash Sensational Washable Mascara 2 Count New York Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Maybelline | $14 $10 SEE ON AMAZON Running out of mascara is a makeup tragedy, so a two-for-one deal will save you some heartache. The Lash Sensational brush has 10 bristles to make your lashes look their fullest, and it washes off easily. And it's ophthalmologist tested and contact lens safe.

18. 36% Off Rice Water Face Wash Set Rice Water Face Wash Set THEFACESHOP | $22 $14 SEE ON AMAZON Rice water has soothing qualities, and it's known to reduce acne scarring. This set will strengthen and hydrate your skin, and the products works for all skin types. It's a gift to your skin.

19. 30% Off Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Olaplex | $28 $20 SEE ON AMAZON Designed to help damaged hair, this treatment strengthens hair without parabens. It uses a bond-building technology to bring hair together, actually making it stronger. One treatment takes just 10 minutes, so you won't have to give up any time for it either.