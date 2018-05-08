The 2018 Met Gala is officially underway, and fans are so excited to see their favorite celebrities all dressed up with somewhere to go. But even though plenty of A-listers are at the event, a certain Queen B wasn't there, and people of the internet are pretty upset about it. Yeah, Beyoncé skipped the Met Gala, and fans are seriously disappointed. Although, if the source who explained the singer's absence is to be believed, then it makes total sense that Bey wouldn't be at the event.

Yes, according to an anonymous source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Queen Bey skipped the Met Gala because her husband, JAY-Z wanted to take her on vacation. "JAY-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour," the source said. And while fans were pretty sad that Bey wouldn't be dropping in on those iconic stairs to ascend her lectern (been there, done that), it's important to remember that the mom of three has been pretty busy lately, and so it would be totally understandable if she wanted to just chill for now.

After all, the couple will be starting their On The Run II Tour in less than a month, so they're probably preoccupied at the moment.

Nevertheless, members of the Bey-hive were seriously disappointed that their Queen wasn't at fashion's biggest night. After all, Bey also wasn't at the 2017 Met Gala, as she was nearing her due date with twins Rumi and Sir. So even though Beyoncé is now settled into life as a mom of three, that doesn't mean she's required to show up at every event she's invited to.

Although fans were still pretty rattled that she didn't show.

But, in the midst of all of the heartbreak, some fans chose to look at the bright side. The 2018 Met Gala theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, was practically made for Bey, and even though she won't be attending, that doesn't mean that she hasn't already rocked the theme (see above).

However, it seems as though Beyoncé's decision not to attend was fairly last-minute. Per the source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, Beyoncé had already decided what she was going to wear to the Met Gala:

Beyoncé was planning to wear a custom designed gown by DUNDAS. The designer behind the brand, Peter Dundas, had been working for weeks on the custom creation.

So it's rather unfortunate that the world will never know what that dress would have looked like on Queen Bey, but, hopefully, she's enjoying her vacation. Being a working mom is tough, and the 36-year-old definitely deserves some time off. But you know what else is tough? Missing Bey's iconic poses, smile, and general perfection on the red carpet.

Additionally, Bey has had quite a history with the Met Gala. Back in 2014, Beyoncé's sister, Solange, was filmed on an elevator security tape accosting JAY-Z. Soon after the incident, all kinds of speculation began to take place regarding what had gone down. But then, the family released a statement to CNN, acknowledging simple familial disputes as the fuel to the fire:

But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.

Since then, Beyonce has only attended the Met Gala twice, so her attendance Monday night wasn't really expected, nor should it have been. She's a grown woman, and her decision not to attend was totally valid.

