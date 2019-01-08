When Queen Bey makes an appearance at Target, it's cause for celebration. (Consider that, if nothing else, she employs an entire fleet of assistants to do that kind of busywork for her, so she's wandering the aisles of Targée because she wants to be, which is the most relatable thing that's happened so far this year.) The most recent appearance has left so many wondering: what was she there for? Chrissy Teigen thinks she knows. All in all, Beyoncé went to Target, literally everyone freaked out, and we're hoping Teigen's theory is true.

Bey took a break from mom'ing and celebrity'ing on Jan. 7 to peruse the aisles of an L.A. Target, as People reported, casually checking out the merchandise in an orange one-piece outfit and sunglasses. Though it hasn't been confirmed exactly what Bey needed (if anything, you know the adage: you let Target tell you what you need) Teigen seems to have a pretty good idea: her cookware that she just released with the brand.

"Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!" Teigen replied to a tweet featuring photos of Bey walking around the store.

Fans immediately started replying at how ~casual~ the whole situation... definitely was not. "If I saw someone like Beyoncé at Target, I would probably assume that my facial recognition was on the fritz and I was just seeing someone fortunate enough to look like her. Seeing people out of context messes with me," one fan wrote.

"That's so funny. I wore that same outfit to Target today too," said another.

Teigen is referring, of course, to her exclusive cookware and tableware set that she released with the store, in light of her cookbook, Cravings. According to a press release from Target, the line includes 40 different pieces, ranging in price from $4 for drinkware to $140 for a 12-piece cookware set.

Teigen was far from the only celebrity to react to Bey's errand running, as Us Weekly reported. For example, Busy Philipps responded saying: "OF ALL THE DAYS I WASN'T AT THAT TARGET!!!!!!!" with a bunch of ~sobbing~ emojis.

Actress Leslie Grossman tweeted, "I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÈ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING."

Countless fans also got in on the fangirling of Queen Bey.

Given how astoundingly relatable all of this is, it's not surprising that anyone kind of flipped out that Bey was gracing something as simple as a Target store. (It should be noted that yesterday was also Blue Ivy's 7th birthday, so, she might have been shopping for party favors or a cute gift? Who knows.)

Regardless, as Beyoncé has been spotted there before — once with Blue Ivy and another time she browsed the toy aisles with her mom are just two examples that come to mind — the smartest thing to do would probably be to camp out at our local Targets for the rest of time to ensure another Bey sighting is not missed. Seems reasonable, right?

