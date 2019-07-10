Disney fans still have to wait a whole nine days before the live-action version of The Lion King starring actual Beyoncé as the voice of Nala hits theaters. Nine days... that's more than a week, guys. Nine days of waiting for a movie that is already getting stellar reviews from everyone who has seen it. And, fortunately, I have some good news too — the movie might not be coming out for nine agonizing days, but Beyoncé's new song for The Lion King dropped on Wednesday, July 10, and it's so gorgeous it will probably keep you going for at least that long.

On Tuesday night, the entire cast of the live-action version of The Lion King, including Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Seth Rogen as Pumba, showed up en masse for the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé looked as regal as a person might hope beside her daughter, 7-year-old Blue Ivy, and husband JAY-Z. She was clearly enjoying herself with her fellow cast members and her family, perhaps because she knew a little secret: at midnight, Walt Disney Studios would be dropping her song "Spirit," which is an original song for the film.

Get ready to bow down to the Queen of everything the light touches.

The new song, which is the first single to be released from the upcoming Lion King soundtrack, is nearly five minutes of sheer Bey delight that, even when you're coming to the table with incredibly high, Beyoncé-level expectations, does not disappoint. As detailed by E! News, the lyrics alone are totally inspiring:

The waters crashing / trying to keep your head up high / while you're trembling, that's when the magic happens. And the stars gather by, by your side / saying rise up to the light in the sky, yeah / let the light lift your heart up / burn your flame through the night.

This song is featured in the movie during a “pivotal scene with Beyoncé’s character, Nala,” according to a Disney press release shared by Vox. I don't know about you but I'm imagining a real transformative moment when Nala has to dig down deep for her inner Beyoncé and I bet it's going to be just spectacular.

If you're not ready to watch The Lion King after hearing that song, I'm sorry about your cold dead heart.

The rest of the soundtrack for the movie, which is actually being curated by Queen Bey herself and is called The Lion King: The Gift, will be released on July 19 along with the film, according to Vulture. The soundtrack includes music from global artists, according to Disney, with a heavy focus on the "sounds of Africa." Of course, the original 1994 animated film The Lion King already had some pretty great music, so you can expect to hear new versions of some of the original songs as well.

I have a pretty good feeling that this new version of The Lion King is going to be the best thing ever. And that feeling is named Beyoncé.