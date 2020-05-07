It’s springtime, and flowers are blooming everywhere — even online. BIC and Kids In Need, a non-profit organization providing free school supplies to at-risk students, is asking kids and grown-ups alike to channel their inner van Gogh and draw some fancy (or not so fancy) flowers for a really good cause.

Whether or not you've got a green thumb when it comes to actual gardening, you and your family can help plant some much-needed positivity by participating in the #BIC4ColorGarden program. All you need to do is draw a flower and upload the drawing to Instagram using the aforementioned hashtag. For every flower that’s posted from now through July 1, BIC will donate $1 (with a maximum contribution of $50,000) to the Kids In Need Foundation.

If you thought that kids might not need as many supplies since schools are closed, think again. “The needs of the students we serve haven’t disappeared because their schools are closed. In fact, they’ve gotten more severe,” reports the Kids In Need Foundation website. “Right now, millions of children across the U.S. are lacking the basic tools they need to continue their education at home.”

So in lieu of your regular homeschool art class, why not take some time to put pen to paper and create a pretty picture of a peony or a pansy to post on Instagram? After all, drawing and coloring are a great way to de-stress, the Cleveland Clinic reported, since the activity helps you to be in the moment while relaxing your mind. Just make sure that your image is original, because while re-shares and Insta stories are sweet, they won’t count towards BIC’s monetary contribution.

The timing of the #BIC4 ColorGarden is in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the classic BIC 4-Color pen. In honor of its golden anniversary, BIC has given its 4-Color pen an update, including swapping out the green ink for purple. The barrel of the pen has changed, too, and now comes in a more vibrant, modern blue.

So encourage your mini Monet to draw a flower for a good cause — and watch how quickly and beautifully the online garden grows.