During this past season of Big Brother, people fell in love with Bayleigh and Swaggy C's relationship — and when people found out that they were expecting their first child together, it made their relationship all the more real. But in keeping in line with being honest with fans, Big Brother's Bayleigh revealed she suffered a miscarriage while in the jury house during season 20 — and her honesty about the situation has so much power to help others.

On Friday, Bayleigh and Swaggy C took to YouTube where they shared the devastating news with their fans, explaining what happened in the Big Brother household. "People are asking me if I'm pregnant and and I will definitely be the first to say that I'm not," Bayleigh started out the video. In the video, Bayleigh explained that they fell in love in the Big Brother house, and chose to share "intimate moments" in their lives with the public.

This included a moment when Bayleigh talked about possibly being pregnant on one of the live feeds from the Big Brother house, even though the word "pregnant" was never said and the pregnancy was never mentioned again, according to Us Weekly. It's important to note that during this time of speculation, Swaggy C had been eliminated weeks earlier and had only known Bayleigh for 23 days, according to Entertainment Tonight.

But in the YouTube video, Bayleigh did confirm that she "did conceive a baby" during their time in the Big Brother house. But she also confirmed miscarried somewhere during her time in the jury house.

"But unfortunately, and we don't know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house and it's something that we're still figuring out," Bayleigh said.

Swayleigh Gang on YouTube

This news is absolutely devastating, especially for fans who watched Bayleigh and Swaggy C's relationship evolve on the show. Fans took to YouTube to share their sympathy with the couple. "I am so so so sorry for your loss," one fan wrote.

"You certainly don't owe an explanation to the public but I appreciate you both for it," another fan commented. "I'm very sorry for your loss."

"Y'all are awesome and amazing and don't let the haters get to ya!," another fan stated. "Sorry for your loss, my condolences."

Bayleigh and Swaggy C's honesty with their fans has the power to help so many people who might have gone or be going through the same exact thing as them. All that their fans and fans of the show can (and should) do is listen to them and share their sympathy with the couple, especially as they go through this devastating moment.

"We were both really exciting when we found out," Bayleigh said in the video. "And we were both really really sad when we found out we lost it."

On their heels of their sadness, Bayleigh and Swaggy C are currently celebrating their engagement — which happened on Wednesday during the Big Brother finale, according to Us Weekly. "I don't really know what the future holds, but I do know I want you in it," Swaggy C told Bayleigh during the finale before getting down on one knee and proposing, according to Us Weekly.

In the update video, Bayleigh clarified that they did not get engaged because she was pregnant (their relationship is real, folks) and Swaggy C added that their families are devastated from this loss.

"It was devastating for not only her family but for my family because we were so excited to have this child," Swaggy C added.

In spite of their loss (and only knowing each other for 23 days, according to Us Weekly) Bayleigh and Swaggy C said that they know that they will emerge stronger because of this — and revealed on Wednesday night that they definitely want to have babies in the future, according to Us Weekly.

"She is the strongest person that I know and I love her," Swaggy C said in their YouTube video.

This honesty with their fans is so refreshing and so real while being so completely sad. But this isn't the end of the couple and they've made that very clear. Although they met on reality TV, the things that they're going through and the love that they have for each other is very real.