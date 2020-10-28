It's been too long since we last heard from Madeline, Renata, Celeste, and the rest of The Monterey Five, but don't worry — Nicole Kidman recently dropped the exciting news that a story for Big Little Lies Season 3 is in the works.

Big Little Lies first premiered on HBO in 2017 as a miniseries based on Australian writer Liane Moriarty's book of the same name. The series follows a group of elementary school moms who find themselves embroiled in something of a murder mystery. The show was an instant hit, thanks in no small part to a stellar cast which includes Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Kidman as the moms in question.

After the Golden Globe-winning, critically acclaimed show saw a second season featuring a new cast member — the one and only Meryl Streep — in 2019, there was talk that the show would call it quits. But it sounds like the show will go on.

Season 3 Of Big Little Lies Is Apparently "Being Concocted"

During an Oct. 25 interview with iHeart Radio's Jam Nation podcast, Kidman confirmed that a third season is in the early stages of development. "There’s a story being concocted," Kidman said. "Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified."

The New Season Could Include A Time Jump

Moriarty, who worked on both the first and second season of Big Little Lies, told Variety last June that she already had an idea for the third season: Fast forwarding to seeing all of the kids in high school.

"The only thing I had sometimes thought, even before any of this had happened, was maybe jumping ahead to when the children are in high school — years ahead," Moriarty told Variety. "So, that’s a possibility, but not for years to come. I feel like I would need a break, too, before I did that."

This would likely mean new casting for Amabella Klein, daughter of Renata, Jane's son Ziggy, Madeline’s youngest daughter Chloe, and Celeste’s twin boys Josh and Max.

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

The Big Little Lies Cast Wants Back In

Kidman, who appears to be the beans spiller of the group, told Marie Claire Australia in early October that all of the main cast of actresses are interested in a third season. Particularly since she believes Moriarty and director David E. Kelley have a solid premise for the show.

"Reese and I talk or text once a week. She's just moved back to Nashville and we're really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoë and Laura, and they're in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it," Kidman told the magazine.

In fact, Dern told Witherspoon during in Instagram Live chat in May that her time in quarantine has made her "fantasize" about a Big Little Lies third season. "I really do fantasize that we'll do it again cause I miss— don't you miss those characters?" she said.

Witherspoon added later on in their discussion, "We want to do it, we're just kind of waiting. We're trying, guys. We're trying to come up with the right story — and how do we end after that cliffhanger?"

No Release Date Has Been Set

Members of the cast might be interested in seeing a third season, but David E. Kelley said in February 2019 that there were "no plans" in the works, according to Elle. "It's one and two, and we like our closure with Season 2, but that will probably be it."

HBO president Casey Bloys also put a damper on hopes when he told TV Line that he didn't believe another season would happen. "I love this group of people — I would do anything with them...But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them—Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic."