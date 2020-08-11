Roughly five months after tying the knot with her longtime love Chandler Powell at a low-ket ceremony at her family's Australia zoo, Bindi Irwin announced she's pregnant with the couple's first child. In a sweet post on Instagram, Irwin and Powell — wearing matching khaki shirts, of course — shared the news while holding a teeny, tiny version of their "Australia Zoo" shirt.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin announced on Instagram on Tuesday. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Irwin, who married Powell in March 2020 in Queensland, shared that she's still in her first trimester, but was eager to share their news with the world. "Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram. "We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

"Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart," Irwin concluded. "Love & light."

Powell shared the same photo on his Instagram to announce the news along with a touching caption. "We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021," he wrote. "Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin."

"Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother," Powell concluded his post.

Irwin's mother Terri Irwin also shared the news that she's going to be a grandma on Twitter, writing that "this is the best day ever!" "I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby!" she tweeted. "Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart."

Terri also shared that she knows her late husband Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 from a stingray attack, would be "so proud" of his daughter. "While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment," she wrote. "I know that he would be so proud."