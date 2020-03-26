In a lovely post about her special day, conservationist Bindi Irwin announced that she got married to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell at her family's zoo in Australia on March 25. As it took place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the newlywed's original wedding plans had to be altered, but they still looked happier as ever.

Much like the rest of the world, Australia is taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, by closing businesses and asking people to stay home as much as possible. According to Bloomberg, the country "has incrementally tightened restrictions over the past week, shutting pubs and casinos, banning international travel and urging people to stay home," and had considered a total lockdown. Even so, the 21-year-old daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and Powell still managed to find a way to safely celebrate their wedding day.

On Wednesday, Irwin explained in an emotional post on Instagram that she and Powell married in a private ceremony on the grounds of her family's zoo, Australia Zoo, in Queensland, Australia. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," she captioned a wedding photo of the bride and groom sharing a kiss. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding."

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she continued. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."

Irwin's mom Sue was on hand at the wedding to help her daughter get ready and her brother Robert walked her down the aisle. Her father Steve Irwin died in 2006 during the filming of Crocodile Hunter, but he was not far from his daughter's thoughts at her wedding. She lit a candle in her dad's memory and shared "tears and smiles and love."

"To everyone reading this," Irwin concluded, "stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.