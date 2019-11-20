After hosting a house full of people on Thanksgiving Day, you can replenish your stash of household essentials like toilet paper and shop fantastic deals on major appliances all at once at BJ's Wholesale Club on Black Friday. But, what time does BJ's open on Black Friday? Although many stores will open on Thanksgiving Day for early shoppers, BJ's Black Friday hours actually begin on Friday at 7 a.m.

The club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so that their employees may spend the day celebrating with their families, according to a press release, but shoppers wanting to cash in on big savings without waiting in line for the store to open early on Black Friday can begin shopping Black Friday doorbuster deals online beginning at midnight Nov. 29. When the store opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, club members can head to the store in person to pick up anything you ordered online overnight, as long as the order is placed within two hours of pick-up.

Some BJ's Black Friday deals have already been released via BJ's Black Friday ad, according to BestBlackFriday. In store, you can shop a plethora of deals including deep discounts on electronics, televisions, furniture, and some clothing, with major savings on big ticket items topping the list of deals announced so far.

If you can't wait until Black Friday to scoop up some of these must-have items, select items are currently on sale on BJ's website as part of their 11 days worth of Black Friday deals. Currently, you can snag a 65" Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV for $320 off the original sale price online.

When you've polished off your last piece of pumpkin pie and are ready to shop until you drop, knowing when certain stores open their doors is absolutely crucial for a successful shopping trip. Because BJ's doesn't open their doors until 7 a.m. on Black Friday, you'll have plenty of time to scope out deals at other stores open overnight before heading to BJ's to take advantage of their stellar sale, or simply rest up before rising early to be first in line.