What a difference a year makes. I'm sure many remember the incredibly acrimonious break up of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? How could we forget? The fallout was in the news for months. Well, it looks like the times they are a'changing, and these two parents are doing their level best to figure things out. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are co-parenting daughter Dream, and it's a pretty beautiful step in the right direction.

The couple are parents to 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who they welcomed in Nov. 2016, less than one year after getting engaged in April 2016. By February of 2017, they had separated. And that's when things appeared to really go down hill. Both Rob and Blac Chyna accused the other person of abuse in the relationship, with Rob getting into hot water after sharing compromising photos of the model on Instagram. He was booted off the social media platform in the aftermath, as People reported, and Blac Chyna was awarded with a restraining order against him in July 2017, as per CNN. This naturally made co-parenting Dream more of a challenge since the two parents couldn't be in the same room together. I'm sure it didn't help much when Blac Chyna sued the Kardashian clan for defamation of character, as per CNN.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Still, despite all of this massive tension, the couple appear to have figured out how to work together as parents, for Dream's sake. The couple reached a custody agreement in September 2017, as OK! magazine reported, and Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to set the record straight on where their relationship stands now. As he wrote on Twitter, "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases." (Blac Chyna's real name is Angela Renée White).

Blac Chyna, who is also mom to 6-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga, reached out to share a response to Rob's tweet, writing "Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

This is excellent news considering their most recent battle in court, when Rob Kardashian asked to have his child support payments lowered and Blac Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom issued a statement accusing him of "deliberately retreat[ing] from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support," as per E! News.

If the two have finally come to terms with their separation and are focused on their little girl, all the better for Dream Kardashian.

I know Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's break up drama seems pretty extreme. But I think that's what makes their apparent rapprochement so much nicer. Because they had to come through an incredibly traumatic break up to find a way to parent their little girl. After all, she's growing up all the time and the day will come soon enough when she is more aware of how her parents manage to co-parent together.