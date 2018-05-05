Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds 'Made Up' On Instagram, So Everyone Can Relax

I'm going to say something that some might consider a game-changer; it's possible that Blake Lively is funnier than Ryan Reynolds. Yes, I know the Deadpool actor has made a bit of a second career for himself posting funny tweets about parenting and such, but that Lively... she's subtle. And I think she might be a little darker than him, which is amazing. The Shallows actress caused a social media-wide panic this week that had fans speculating about her marriage, but everyone can just chill out. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds "made up" on Instagram, so I guess love might still really be a thing.

Lively wiped her Instagram feed clean earlier this week, which was sad for fashion lovers everywhere because that girl has taste. And not only did she get rid of her Instagram feed, something almost no celebrity would ever do unless they were Taylor Swift and wanted to promote their new album with some snake gifs, she unfollowed people. Lots of people, including her own damn husband, Ryan Reynolds. Fans did not take this well, especially after a few celebrity couple break-ups that shook those of us who want to believe in love to our very core. What's more, Lively only followed girls named Emily Nelson on Instagram, which was probably pretty exciting for the Emily Nelsons of this world but a source of major distress for the rest of us.

As the social media terror started to brew, Lively also tweeted a super creepy game of Hangman that spelled out "What happened to Emily?" As a true crime fan, I was sort of thrilled. But as someone tenuously hanging on to the hope that love is real, this was in no way helpful to me.

Reynolds, of course, responded to this social media dis in the most relaxed way possible, which hopefully eased some of the tension for people. During an interview on Smallzy's Surgery, Reynolds joked that this was a pretty tough way to find out he had been kicked out of his house:

It definitely stings. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from.

He went on to explain that he was relieved the couple's daughters, 3-year-old James and 1-year-old Ines, were too young to understand the implications:

If I told them them: 'Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram,' my child would just fart and walk away.

I am happy to report that Lively is back on Instagram, and infinitely more importantly, she's back to following her husband.

The whole thing was a clever marketing campaign to promote Lively's new movie A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Anna Kendrick. From the trailer Lively shared on her Twitter feed, it looks like the movie is one of those creepy Single White Female-types, which are basically the best of all worlds. A Simple Favor is based on the Darcey Bell book, and is expected to hit theaters in September. And I am slow-clapping here for whichever marketing wunderkind came up with this genius ploy to get everyone interested in seeing the movie. Maybe it was Taylor Swift?

So here is what we have figured out from the past week:

Nobody in the world will be able to handle it if Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively split up

Her new movie looks amazing, and now I need to read the book

Blake Lively is probably better at everything than her husband, including being funny and cool. And this could well be the secret to their happy relationship.

In the future, however, if Blake Lively could give us all a little wink or some sort of Easter egg to help us know she's just fooling, that would be great.