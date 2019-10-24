Blake Lively's Birthday Message To Ryan Reynolds Might Be Her Best Trolling Yet

In case you didn't know already, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a habit of trolling one another on their birthdays and other special occasions. When Lively's birthday rolled around in August, for instance, Reynolds shared funny photos of his wife, including some with her eyes closed. But don't worry, Blake Lively's birthday message to Ryan Reynolds pays him back for his earlier trolling. And guys, I think this might be her best work yet.

Reynolds turned 43 on Oct. 23, a milestone Lively decided to honor in a very special way. And by special, I mean she stuck her finger right up his nose. Yep, that happened.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds," Lively captioned a shot of herself next to Reynolds, who seems not sure what to think about the fact this his wife's finger is lodged in his nostril.

What's more? Lively, who is exceptionally funny, tagged herself as model Gisele Bündchen. Classic.

Of course, fans were quite amused with her message and interesting display of affection.

"A crusty one alright," someone joked.

"You two are the golden couple!" one sentimental fan penned. "It’s always so beautiful seeing two people meant for each other happy!"

Another commenter wrote alongside a laughing face emoji: "The picture everyone was waiting for."

Not only am I impressed with Lively's level of trolling (I don't think I've ever seen a celeb shoutout like this before), but I got to give her props for finding the time to come up with her clever message. Lively just welcomed baby number three a few months ago, after all, and I imagine she — along with Reynolds, obviously — have been quite busy.

Speaking of the baby, the couple recently confirmed they're the parents to another girl. "I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," Reynolds captioned a censored snap of the baby, in reference to a proposed environmental law in British Columbia, Canada.

Reynolds and Lively are already parents to Inez, 3, and James, 4.

Swinging back to the birthday hilarity, Lively wasn't the only one who paid hilarious tribute to the actor. His Hitman's Bodyguard costar, Salma Hayek, to Instagram to share not-so-flattering candid shot of Reynolds and an amazing one of her. "Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up," she joked.

She also took took a beat to remind Reynolds that he still needs to send her a bottle of liquor from his company, Aviation Gin. "Also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way."

Ha! It's clear Reynolds has had his fair share of trolling this birthday. That being said, however, these posts are all in good fun. And no one can deny the dad is surrounded by a lot of love. Happy birthday!