Not only is Blake Lively a talented actor, but she's also a doting mom to her two kids with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. And now that the Simple Favor star is expecting baby #3, some people want more insight into her life as a mom. As it turns out, Blake Lively's zodiac sign explains a lot about her parenting style, revealing she's an attentive mom who likely operates on a schedule.

Lively was born on Aug. 25, making her a Virgo by just three days. If she had been born a few days earlier, she would have been a Leo which is pretty interesting to think about. And as a Leo myself, I can tell you how different life would have been for her if she was delivered a tad early. But as it stands, Lively is a Virgo mom to her 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-old daughter Inez with her husband of nearly seven years, Scorpio Ryan Reynolds.

In case you missed it, Lively surprised everyone back in May when she attended the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere (which her husband starred in) sporting a baby bump underneath a darling yellow dress. Virgos like Lively like to be in control of their own message, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs, so it's not too surprising she decided to reveal the news on her own terms. Talk about a major boss move.

Going a bit deeper into Lively's sun sign, Virgos are known for being meticulous, incredibly tidy, practical... and also funny. Wants some proof? Look no further than Lively's caption of an Instagram photo featuring her bump. "PokeMom... out now," she joked. Ha!

Of course, anyone who has witnessed the rapport between Lively and Reynolds over the past few years on social media knows she has a great sense of humor. Who could forget the time in 2017, for instance, when she shared a birthday message for Reynolds with a picture of that other Ryan, the one and only Ryan Gosling? She cropped her own husband out of the photo, instead focusing on the dreamy Gosling (who is Canadian like her hubby) with the message, "Happy Birthday baby."

It's that shared sense of humor that apparently makes Lively and Reynolds a great match, not to mention other character traits directly tied to their zodiac signs. As Compatible Astrology notes about Virgos, they tend to be self-critical "so having a partner love them unconditionally brings about a healthy and well-rounded Virgo." Scorpios feel the same way, the website notes, "The only time that problems arise is when a partner can't or won't commit to them. The only bad thing about Scorpios is that they give you everything, and they want the same in exchange."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to parenting, Lively's kids are lucky to have a Virgo mom because she tends to be hyper-organized and attentive to their needs, according to Love To Know. Not to mention, she provides structure as the patron saint of new mothers and loves every element of parenting, according to Momstrology.

What's more? "The Virgo mother personality traits show that whenever the child requires personal help or academic support, you are readily available," astrology website Sun Signs reveals. "You are a stickler for cleanliness, and want your child to follow your guidelines on neatness and healthy habits."

Which can put a lot of pressure on some of less than ideal parents but I think fans will forgive her since it's close to her birthday, right?