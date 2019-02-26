Another Oscars night has come and gone, and as usual, the aftermath comes with a swelling of chatter, rumors and speculations by the world at large. The prime story this year? Lady Gaga's alleged emotional affair with her A Star Is Born co-star, who is, of course, actually in a committed relationship himself. And honestly, Bradley Cooper's quotes about Irina Shayk, his longtime partner, prove that they are incredibly in love, and serve as an important reminder that we don't usually know the full scope of a celebrity's personal life.

It's normal to want to project a character's relationship onto the actors themselves. Honestly, Gaga and Cooper's performance stole the show on Sunday, and the reason they're on stage at the Oscars is because, uh, they're really good actors and incredible performers. It would be odd if they got up there and seemed apathetic about the performance. But it's that very gusto that has made some people wonder whether or not the pair are more than just the friends they claim to be.

However, Cooper has been in a relationship with model Shayk for years, according to ELLE, and together they share a 1-year-old daughter. Maybe you haven't realized, or think less of their love considering that they are outspoken about why they are decidedly private, and honestly, their rationale makes a ton of sense.

Here are some of Cooper's most standout quotes about his partner to remind you that sometimes, we don't always know what's going on behind-the-scenes, and it's clear that he values his relationship with Shayk.

He Wants To Shield Their Relationship From The Press Uhh Frying on YouTube You might be wondering why you've seen so many photos of Cooper — and, on his latest publicity tour for A Star Is Born, Gaga alongside him — sans Shayk. Well, it turns out, there's actually a really good reason. Cooper went on The Howard Stern Show to explain why he keeps his relationship as private as possible: You're right, it's so great to take someone you're with to a place where a hundred people are going to photograph every step you make and ask you tons of questions, and then rip it apart the next day. No, no, no, no, no.

He Says Having A Family With Her Was "A Miracle" Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aside from his relationship with Shayk, Cooper is also a father to a little girl, whom he also keeps out of the spotlight as much as possible. Be that as it is, he's also opened up about how having a family with Shayk was "a miracle," according to NPR, and that it opened his heart in ways he couldn't anticipate. "It's worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it's the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie," Cooper told NPR in 2018. "So, I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."

He's Thanked Her For Her Patience Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cooper's foray into music didn't come without some sacrifices on the behalf of his family, it turns out. At the BAFTAs earlier this year, he thanked her for her patience. "I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," Harper's Bazaar reported he said.