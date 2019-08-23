Lastly, there's the where of breastfeeding. No mom loves nursing her baby in a gross public restroom stall, staring at misspelled graffiti about Alex J.'s penis size. But then, there are still so few comfortable options for moms. Some places (like Target) have stepped up to offer clean, private nursing stations. And there are now apps to help moms track down decent nursing spots. But sometimes there's just no place to go, and you have to just whip the nip out and get the job done.

Shapiro's advice for moms who feel jittery about wrangling their mammaries in a public space is to do a little dress rehearsal at home. "If you are worried about nursing in public for the first time, try nursing at your dining room table, sitting in a chair that does not have arms! Pretend you are at a restaurant and practice how you’ll move your shirt and nursing bra and what positions are comfortable for you when you’re not in your comfy chair and don’t have your nursing pillows."

She also reminds moms to not feel intimidated. "Remember, if you’re allowed to be there, it’s almost always legal to nurse there. Your baby has a right to eat whenever they are hungry."

I don't know that anyone would ever really describe breastfeeding as "easy." (Maybe Jerry Hall would. She certainly makes it look that way in this photo. ) But as with all things baby-related, you just have to accept that you're likely going to feel marginally insane for part of the time. And for the rest of the time: knocked out by love. As stressful as breastfeeding can sometimes be, there are no words to describe the swoon one feels at the sight of those teeny fingers cradling your body, as your baby beams at you with that big-eyed, grateful gaze.