Double congrats are in order as twin WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella announced they're both pregnant. What's more, their due dates are just weeks apart. The sisters and stars of E!'s Total Bellas told People on Wednesday that their joint pregnancies was a "total surprise."

"We are both shocked," Brie told the magazine. "People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" They have a point.

Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Birdie — in May 2017, but had struggled with conceiving a second child. "We were trying for eight months and I couldn't get pregnant," Brie explained to Health in Dec. 2019. "I was stressed and it wasn't happening. There were a couple of times that I was so late and was for sure pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something — like it's not a great time to have another baby."

But the universe had a bigger plan for the sisters, who are not only due a week and a half apart from each other, but also told People that they are feeling the same pregnancy symptoms, too.

