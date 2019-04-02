Everyone loves breakfast. Even if you're not one of those people who likes to eat first thing in the morning, I bet the minute you get hungry, the first thing you want is some sort of breakfast food. This is why brunch was created, for people who like sleep but also mixing sweet carbs and meats on the same plate. But the harsh, dark reality has always been that preparing all of the brunch foods we want takes way more time than we're willing to invest. Or at least, that used to be the problem. Now Lunchables' new breakfast kits are here to solve our mid-morning odd food combination cravings without all the hassle, and it's a glorious time to be alive.

On April 1, the day some of you might recognize as April Fools' Day, the Kraft company Lunchables shared the news that it would be launching Brunchables. Now let's all remind ourselves about Lunchables because we're adults and maybe we don't get to eat them so much anymore. Lunchables are those amazingly packaged, all-inclusive lunches that kids tend to love and so do parents because they're easy. They usually include a little cheese, a little meat, maybe a make-your-own tiny pizza, a juice if you upgrade to the drink option, and cookies or something simple as a dessert.

Obviously Lunchables are great, but there's always room for improvement. And so they leaned in and went for it with Brunchables, two flat breads with breakfast sausage and cheese plus a side of blueberry muffin.

Now you know this is what you'll be eating in the car to work every day. I might even go so far as to chat with my best friend (hands-free, I'm not an animal), and wear a cute sundress and pretend we're having brunch together like we're on Sex In The City. Except we're both moms and therefore this is as close as we'll get.

I'm not the only one who is excited about Brunchables. When Lunchables shared the news that they would be launching this new brilliant breakfast option, more than one person was worried this was a cruel April Fools' joke.

Fortunately, it's no joke. As Zach Meyers, the Kraft Heinz director of marketing, said in a statement, as per USA Today:

For years we’ve seen fans ask whether or not Lunchables would create a breakfast version. We’re excited to finally unveil Brunchables, an exciting new choice at breakfast that helps start kids’ days off right.

These Lunchables are expected to retail for $1.99, a bargain for anyone who wants to to "build their own breakfast sandwiches complete with ingredients like ready-to-eat bacon strips, cheese, breakfast flatbreads, and a mini blueberry muffin to top it off," as per the statement to USA Today.

There will be three varieties of Brunchables when they officially hit store shelves, as per Food & Wine. One will come with bacon, one with ham, and one with sausage. Each will also be accompanied by cheddar cheese (Kraft, of course), as well as flatbreads and a mini blueberry muffin. Perhaps the company will create even more varieties in the future, if these initial options take off.

So that's the good news. The bad news is that you have until April 4 to sign up to be on a waiting list to get a sneak taste of the new Brunchables since they're not available for sale yet.

Much like all brunch line-ups, this just makes me want it more.