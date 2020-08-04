Actress, author, and former TV show host Busy Philipps has been a style icon since she first stole scenes on the early aughts cult classic Freaks & Geeks. Now she's taking her looks and putting them to good use launching a pop-up closet for a charity. Featuring 165 items from her personal wardrobe, Busy’s Closet is a collaboration between Busy Philipps and Poshmark — a secondhand shopping app — designed to support DonorsChoose, an organization founded by a Bronx history teacher that lets people donate directly to classrooms to make it easy for teachers to get supplies they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Philipps’ Poshmark wardrobe goes live August 4 and includes a total of 165 items (priced $25-$500) which will be available in three separate installments. Customers will find show-stopping pieces from a range of designers and brands including Diane Von Furstenberg, Rachel Zoe, J.Crew, and more. All items are sized at small/medium or 4/6 throughout. Jeans and pants are size 28, and available shoe styles are in a size 10.

“Self-expression is important to me as a form of self-care, and I've found Poshmark to be an incredible way to indulge in new looks, while also being both financially and environmentally sustainable,” Philipps says in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be able to support my favorite charity while opening up my closet to the Poshmark community.”

So what kind of items are we talking? How about this J.Crew Collection Silk Jungle Cat Floral Shirt and Pants?

Kelly Groves (Poshmark)

Or this Diane Von Furstenberg Striped Wrap Dress...

Kelly Groves (Poshmark)

Not to mention this Tibi Color Block Maxi Dress?

Kelly Groves (Poshmark)

And this perfect for summer Madewell dress.

Kelly Groves (Poshmark)

Now all you Busy fans and style icons out there, take note: this is a limited time only situation. If you want to score some of these looks, you better act fast. The good news? Even if you miss the first batch of items going live today, you have two more chances to score a Philipps piece. A second and third drop of inventory is slated for Aug. 11 and 18. Happy shopping.