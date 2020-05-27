Getting your groceries delivered is kind of the best thing ever right now as most people are trying to stay home during COVID-19. But while you wait at home for your drop-off, your shopper is braving the store aisles for you. Many people are sending Instacart shoppers a snack or beverage on their shopping trip to show them some extra gratitude (in addition to a tip). Here’s how you can do the same, and make the most of grocery delivery services during stay-at-home orders.

An Instacart representative tells Romper that customers can add items to their order up until the point their shopper begins shopping, and you can add to your order by using the in-app messaging tool and requesting a new item. If a customer wishes to add an item specifically for the shopper, they are welcome to do so, as long as it’s added to their order or requested via messaging in the app. So, basically, just message your shopper that you want them to pick up a drink and snack for themselves and to tell you what they like so you can add those specific items to your order.

The Instacart representative adds that tipping is still the easiest way to show extra appreciation for your shopper’s help, and that 100% of your tip goes directly to that person. The company has also heard of customers leaving thank you notes, snacks, or other small gifts by the front door for their shoppers to take with them after dropping off groceries.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you’re looking for other ways to make the most of your Shipt, Instacart, or other grocery delivery service during the pandemic, Instacart has a few hot tips: