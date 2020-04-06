Going online and reserving an order for pickup later used to be a practical way to plan ahead. Now, it's a shopping strategy that can literally help save lives. Since customer and employee safety are top priority, buybuy BABY curbside pickup has been added to the store's list of services. Whether you need diapers and wipes or some soap for the tub, now you can stock up without risking your health.

Unlike a lot of other retail stores, buybuy BABY won't make you download a special app to utilize the curbside pickup. All you need to do is go online and find out if the product you're looking for is in stock or not. Once you've found what you need, you can add it to your cart to reserve for curbside pickup (or in-store pickup depending on the item). "Customers can pick up much needed essentials like diapers, wipes and formula without ever leaving their car," Laine Shear, a representative for buybuy BABY, tells Romper.

Right now, a lot of retailers are struggling to keep in-demand items like diapers, wipes, formula, and Tylenol on the shelves, which is frustrating for parents who need those items so badly that they are willing to go out in public during a pandemic to get them. Additionally, many stores aren't able to keep up with the number of pickup requests they're getting, so customers have to schedule a pickup days in advance, which isn't exactly easy to do with a baby who suddenly decides to go through a growth spurt and drink all the formula in the house. You don't need to worry about that with buybuy BABY's curbside pickup, though, because Shear says after reserving an in-stock item, "shoppers will then receive a 'ready to pickup' email within just two business hours." And as for buybuy BABY's product availability, Shear says that the "company is hard at work to keep the products your family needs available."

So, before you try to brave the grocery store in person, check out buybuy BABY first, because you may be able to get everything you need for your little one without even having to leave your car.