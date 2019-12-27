When you’re preparing for your baby’s arrival, you might get a lot of suggestions about the things you’re going to need. Although some of them make sense (like a crib or something similar for your baby to snooze in), others might not be as essential (we’re looking at you, baby wipes warmer). Thing is, people are going to want to push a present your way once you have a baby, so why not take a clue from the top baby products of 2019 from BuyBuy Baby? That way, you’ll know what you’ll really need — and what can wait.

No matter if it’s your first (or your fourth) child, there's always going to be some new item that makes mommyhood a whole lot easier. And while some of the products on this list (shared with Romper by a Buy Buy Baby representative) are no-brainers, like a crib mattress, others are absolute baby essentials you might not know about if you're a first time parent. (For example: a portable breast pump that fits inside your bra, and a baby monitor that tracks your little one’s breathing and oxygen levels no matter where you are.) And then there are the total game changers (i.e. a baby carriage that can carry three kids around but still remains the same size as a single stroller).

So as you work on your baby registry, you might want to work some or all of these items onto your list. You'll be glad you did.

1. Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib in Grey/White Buy Buy Baby | $380 See on Buy Buy Baby If you’re looking for a crib that can grow with your baby, this one from Babyletto is a good choice. It has four adjustable mattress positions so that you can lower it as your baby begins to stand — and potentially tries climb out of it. And when your child is ready to leave the crib, it converts to a toddler bed, and then a daybed.

2. Moonlight Slumber Little Dreamer Crib Mattress Moonlight Slumber Little Dreamer Crib Mattress Buy Buy Baby | $197 See on Buy Buy Baby You want your baby to feel cozy in his crib — but you also want him to be safe, too. This mattress from Moonlight Slumber has a 2-sided mattress: an extra firm side for infants and a softer, snuggly side for toddlers. It’s hypoallergenic and waterproof, and is made from a non-toxic medical grade nylon.

3. Bath Tub: Fisher-Price® 4-in-1 Sling 'n Seat Bath Tub in Grey Fisher-Price® 4-in-1 Sling 'n Seat Bath Tub in Grey Buy Buy Baby | $40 See on Buy Buy Baby Your little squirt can sure get slippery during bath time. The Fisher Price tub accommodates newborns to toddlers and can fit right in your sink so you won’t have to break your back while bathing your babe. And once baby is clean, you can wipe it down until it’s tub time again.

4. Sassy Tummy Time Reversible Milestone Activity Gym Sassy® Tummy Time Reversible Milestone Activity Gym Buy Buy Baby | $70 See on Buy Buy Baby Encourage your baby’s tummy time activity with this activity mat that offers tons of activities. Your baby can explore six developmental zones and play with 12 toys and activities (like crinkle flags, tactile ribbon rings, textured teethers, and more) that are appropriate for his age.

5. Graco 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat in Clove Graco® 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat in Clove Buy Buy Baby | $315 See on Buy Buy Baby If you’re looking for a one-and-done car seat, Graco’s Graco® 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat might be a match. It can help you bring home your baby and then tote around your toddler as he gets older. It safely seats newborns from 4-50 lbs, right up to your forward-facing child measuring up to 49 inches tall.

6. UPPAbaby VISTA Stroller UPPAbaby VISTA Stroller in Emmet Buy Buy Baby | $900 See on Buy Buy Baby Let’s face it: double strollers can be big and bulky… but not the UPPAbaby VISTA stroller. It’s able to carry three children around (with accessories that are sold separately) while still functioning like a single stroller. It comes with the stroller frame, a bassinet with a removable inner liner and boot cover, as well as full reversible seat, and a rain shield.

7. babybrezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser babybrezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser Buy Buy Baby | $200 See on Buy Buy Baby Forget about boiling a bottle or nuking it in the microwave. Now you can heat up your baby’s formula while you’re waiting for your own coffee in the morning. The best part: there’s no measuring or mixing required — which is perfect for those 3:00 a.m. feedings when you’re too tired to even see straight.

8. Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump Buy Buy Baby | $500 See on Buy Buy Baby Who has the time to sit for multiple pumping sessions during the day? The Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump allows you to pump on the go so you can meet the day’s demands — and have enough breast milk ready for your baby, too. Just pop the wearable pump into your nursing bra, and you can pump quietly and with no problems.

9. Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor Buy Buy Baby | $299 See on Buy Buy Baby The Owlet Smart Sock can track your baby’s breathing and oxygen levels no matter where you are. And if it detects an issue, the unit will contact you to let you know with its real-time wellness alerts. It even offers sleep tracking so you can measure how well (and more importantly, for how long) baby slept.

10. DockATot Deluxe+ Dock DockATot Deluxe+ Dock in Pristine White Buy Buy Baby | $175 Available in 11 patterns at varying prices See on Buy Buy Baby The mobile docking station is ideal whether it’s for tummy time or just having a place to safely put down your baby for a minute so you can pee in peace. It can be used for newborns up until eight months, and comes with a cotton cover that is machine washable.