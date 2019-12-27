The Top BuyBuy Baby Products Of 2019 Include Lots Of Must-Haves
When you’re preparing for your baby’s arrival, you might get a lot of suggestions about the things you’re going to need. Although some of them make sense (like a crib or something similar for your baby to snooze in), others might not be as essential (we’re looking at you, baby wipes warmer). Thing is, people are going to want to push a present your way once you have a baby, so why not take a clue from the top baby products of 2019 from BuyBuy Baby? That way, you’ll know what you’ll really need — and what can wait.
No matter if it’s your first (or your fourth) child, there's always going to be some new item that makes mommyhood a whole lot easier. And while some of the products on this list (shared with Romper by a Buy Buy Baby representative) are no-brainers, like a crib mattress, others are absolute baby essentials you might not know about if you're a first time parent. (For example: a portable breast pump that fits inside your bra, and a baby monitor that tracks your little one’s breathing and oxygen levels no matter where you are.) And then there are the total game changers (i.e. a baby carriage that can carry three kids around but still remains the same size as a single stroller).
So as you work on your baby registry, you might want to work some or all of these items onto your list. You'll be glad you did.
1. Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib
If you’re looking for a crib that can grow with your baby, this one from Babyletto is a good choice. It has four adjustable mattress positions so that you can lower it as your baby begins to stand — and potentially tries climb out of it. And when your child is ready to leave the crib, it converts to a toddler bed, and then a daybed.
2. Moonlight Slumber Little Dreamer Crib Mattress
You want your baby to feel cozy in his crib — but you also want him to be safe, too. This mattress from Moonlight Slumber has a 2-sided mattress: an extra firm side for infants and a softer, snuggly side for toddlers. It’s hypoallergenic and waterproof, and is made from a non-toxic medical grade nylon.
3. Bath Tub: Fisher-Price® 4-in-1 Sling 'n Seat Bath Tub in Grey
Your little squirt can sure get slippery during bath time. The Fisher Price tub accommodates newborns to toddlers and can fit right in your sink so you won’t have to break your back while bathing your babe. And once baby is clean, you can wipe it down until it’s tub time again.
4. Sassy Tummy Time Reversible Milestone Activity Gym
Encourage your baby’s tummy time activity with this activity mat that offers tons of activities. Your baby can explore six developmental zones and play with 12 toys and activities (like crinkle flags, tactile ribbon rings, textured teethers, and more) that are appropriate for his age.
5. Graco 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat in Clove
If you’re looking for a one-and-done car seat, Graco’s Graco® 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat might be a match. It can help you bring home your baby and then tote around your toddler as he gets older. It safely seats newborns from 4-50 lbs, right up to your forward-facing child measuring up to 49 inches tall.
6. UPPAbaby VISTA Stroller
Let’s face it: double strollers can be big and bulky… but not the UPPAbaby VISTA stroller. It’s able to carry three children around (with accessories that are sold separately) while still functioning like a single stroller. It comes with the stroller frame, a bassinet with a removable inner liner and boot cover, as well as full reversible seat, and a rain shield.
7. babybrezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser
Forget about boiling a bottle or nuking it in the microwave. Now you can heat up your baby’s formula while you’re waiting for your own coffee in the morning. The best part: there’s no measuring or mixing required — which is perfect for those 3:00 a.m. feedings when you’re too tired to even see straight.
8. Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump
Who has the time to sit for multiple pumping sessions during the day? The Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump allows you to pump on the go so you can meet the day’s demands — and have enough breast milk ready for your baby, too. Just pop the wearable pump into your nursing bra, and you can pump quietly and with no problems.
9. Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor
The Owlet Smart Sock can track your baby’s breathing and oxygen levels no matter where you are. And if it detects an issue, the unit will contact you to let you know with its real-time wellness alerts. It even offers sleep tracking so you can measure how well (and more importantly, for how long) baby slept.
10. DockATot Deluxe+ Dock
Available in 11 patterns at varying prices
The mobile docking station is ideal whether it’s for tummy time or just having a place to safely put down your baby for a minute so you can pee in peace. It can be used for newborns up until eight months, and comes with a cotton cover that is machine washable.
11. Carter's 4-Pack White Long Sleeve Bodysuits
White long sleeve bodysuits are almost like a prerequisite when it comes to your baby’s wardrobe. This 4-pack will allow you to have some extras on hand in case of spit-ups or if you need to layer baby’s outfit up before heading outside.