Can You Bring Bottles To The 2018 Women's March? Each City Has Its Own Rules

Roughly a year ago, millions of women gathered together in their pink pussy hats to make the Women's March in 2017 the absolute awe-inspiring, history-making march that it was. So it's no small deal that the Women's March is returning with the very important goal of getting new voters registered everywhere. But how does the march work for moms with babies and toddlers, especially if your checklist consists of bottles to feed your little one? Can you bring bottles to the 2018 Women's March? You might seriously be contemplating, and you're right to, because rules vary by city.

This year, there are some cities with pretty strict rules while others don't have a glaring policy at all, especially not against bringing bottles. Some of the common items you'll need to avoid in most cities include umbrellas, oversized bags, and items for sale. But when it comes to whether or not you can bring your baby's bottle, it's important to know what you're getting into beforehand because you don't need another reason to protest once you get there.

Luckily, it is a women's march, and most cities seem pretty understanding and plausible when it comes to what you can bring and what you can't — even in the cities with the strictest rules. Below is a list of some of the bigger cities and it's major policies to help you plan accordingly. Of course, whichever march you plan on attending, make sure to take a look at the city's Facebook page or website in advance.

New York City Giphy Be advised that at the New York City Women's March 2018, the New York Police Department (NYPD) will be doing soft bag checks. Bottles aren't discouraged on the Women's March Alliance FAQ page but large backpacks or purses are no-no. Clear bags are a favorite if you're heading to the march but not required.

New Jersey Giphy Although the Women's March in New Jersey (NJ) has some pretty strict rules on what you can and can't bring, bottles aren't on it. You can bring water bottles for formula as long as they're sealed at the time of entry. Backpacks of any kind are not allowed, but you can bring along purses and small bags, preferably clear ones, to put your bottle(s) in, according to Women's March on NJ's Facebook event page. For more info on what you can or can't bring, check it out here.

Chicago Giphy If you're packing up the family to head to the Women's March 2018 in Chicago, you don't need to worry about bottles here either. On Women's March Chicago's frequently asked questions (FAQ) page, the only thing not allowed is items for sale. Although backpacks are allowed (as of right now), they're highly discouraged, and you're responsible for the items – like food wrappers, plastic bottles, etc. – that you bring.

Washington D.C. Giphy If you need to bring a bottle for your babe, no worries — you'll be just fine. And as this year's march is focusing on voter registration, if you haven't registered to vote yet, this is the day to do it.

San Fransisco & San Jose Giphy Women's March Bay Area doesn't specifically discourage against bottles, so if you're headed to march in San Fransisco or San Jose you should be in the clear. If you have more questions or want to grab additional info, you can check out the Facebook event page here. Otherwise, bring your signs and march on.