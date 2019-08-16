Planning a trip to Disneyland with your family is so exciting, but it's easy to stress out about the whole packing situation. For instance, can you bring double strollers to Disneyland, or is it best to leave them at home? The rules about what you can bring into the park have been updated recently, so it's worth double-checking before packing that stroller.

As of May 1, 2019, strollers you bring into Disneyland may not be larger than 31" (79 cm) wide and 52" (132 cm) long, according to the updated FAQ. You'll need to bust out the tape measure to check whether your double stroller passes these requirements, and be sure to measure at the widest and longest points. But plenty of strollers still meet these guidelines, even some brands of double jogging strollers. Chances are pretty good that your double stroller will still be allowed to enter the happiest place on Earth without a problem.

In addition, strollers used at Disneyland must be the traditional kind that's pushed in front of you. All wagons, including stroller wagons, are no longer permitted in the park. Basically, guests are not permitted to bring in anything that gets dragged behind them. If you've ever been stuck in a human traffic jam inside the parks, then you'll probably appreciate this rule designed to help manage the crowd size a bit. Plus, the absence of wagons and strollers that get pulled behind people also eliminate a potential tripping hazard. This helps everybody get around the parks a little more quickly and safely.

Even if your current double stroller is too large to bring into the park, there are still plenty of ways to transport your kids all over Disneyland. (You don't have to carry them for the entire vacation or anything.) For starters, it's easy to rent a double stroller for $35 a day at Disneyland. Strollers are available for rent outside the Disneyland Park Main Entrance next to the Kennel. Even better, each rented stroller is welcome in both the Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park.

Once you're in the park with your stroller, there are a few more tips to keep in mind. For instance, strollers are not permitted on escalators in Disneyland, so it's important to use elevators or ramps in these cases. Plus, kids are not allowed to ride in the stroller while in the parking lot tram. Other than that, however, it's easy going for strollers.

If you're concerned about where to put the stroller when you and your family go enjoy the rides, well, that's already a done deal. There's generally a designated stroller parking area near most of the major attractions in the parks, so you have a place to easily and safely stow your ride. If you're concerned about finding it in the crowd later, tie a colorful balloon to the stroller, as suggested in Trips With Tykes.

Because trips to Disneyland often involve a lot of walking, it's only natural to bring a stroller along when you have tiny tots in tow. Thankfully, most double strollers are still welcome at Disneyland, so your kid will have a place to rest amidst all the excitement.