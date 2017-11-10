Can You Have Sex After Losing Your Mucus Plug? Science Explains

Sex during pregnancy can be totally hot. I know I am a fan. It's the one time in my life where I'm unconcerned with how my body looks in what light, plus I have generous boobs when I'm pregnant. My belly might be round, but it's smooth and well-moisturized. And my husband knows I can't work the razor in my down below and he doesn't care — it's all good. But sex later in pregnancy can get awkward and worrisome. For example, that mucus plug. I know, ew. Can you have sex after losing your mucus plug, or is it like the grossest stop light ever devised?

In spite of how strange the idea may be, unless you've been diagnosed with group B strep or placed on pelvic rest for any other reason by your provider, it's perfectly safe to continue to have normal vaginal intercourse even after you've lost your mucus plug, noted obstetrician Dr. Robert Wool for The Bump. In fact, sex and orgasms are often the impetus of the loss of the mucus plug late in pregnancy due to the contractions that can occur post orgasm. It's even possible to lose your mucus plug while you're having sex, as horrifying as that sounds.

Yeah, I imagine my husband being a bit shocked. He's the kind of person who would definitely laugh it off. I mean, he's a cop, that would not be the grossest thing he's seen, not even that day, but I'd be mortified. No, I'm not ashamed of what my body can and will do to house a new human being, but my vagina hawking a loogie with blood in it all over my man would be difficult for me to mentally process. Also, I'm willing to bet that most male partners having sex with their wives when this occurs would definitely make it about the size of their penis and overwhelming masculinity, because that's what dudes do. (If I had a penis I'd totally do that.)

The mucus plug is essentially the glue that keeps your womb where it's meant to be. It's that last line of defense between the foreign invaders and your baby outside of their placental cocoon, according to The Mayo Clinic. It gets loose in the end of your pregnancy, and things like coughing or contractions send it on its merry way, complete sometimes with what is called the "bloody show."

However, if your mucus plug leads to heavier bleeding than a few tablespoons worth of blood, or if it's tinged with green, smells really off, or it's accompanied by strong contractions, you need to call your doctor immediately, according to Healthline. Mostly, a mucus plug is just a bit of mucus, blood, and a pair of ruined underwear. If it's a problem, I guarantee you won't be thinking about whether or not you can have sex, but how you can get assistance — but that's rare. Sex isn't.

Can you have sex after you lose your mucus plug? In most circumstances you can, but whether or not you want to is totally up to you. Most women don't lose their mucus plug until after week 37 of their pregnancy. That's a really emotional, tiring, weird time in your gestation. Some women may not be into the idea of sex at all at that point, and that's fine. However, some women may be trying to speed things along, and what better way to do that than with a little sexual intercourse and nipple stimulation by your partner? Talk to your provider. If they give you the go ahead, and you're down for it, why not?

