For better or worse, face masks are part of your everyday carry for trips to the grocery store and other errands now, and many people are still getting used to them. For instance, what are you supposed to do with the thing once you get home? Here's how to wash your face mask after using it, because there are some definite dos and don'ts in this realm. Thankfully, caring for and sanitizing your face mask is super simple.

First, though, consider the reason so many people are wearing face masks in public during this phase of the quarantine. "The rationale for covering your face is primarily to contain your own respiratory secretions when you cough, sneeze, have a runny nose, or breathe heavily, so that if you are an asymptomatic carrier or in the early stages of infection, you don’t infect someone else," Dr. Georgine Nanos, M.D., MPH, tells Romper.

Basically, it's a way to keep your germs (and hopefully viruses) to yourself. "When someone wears a face mask, they are protecting you from them," as Dr. Erum Ilyas, M.D., tells Romper. "It works ideally from a community perspective when all are wearing them since we are all protecting each other from ourselves."

In this light, wearing a face mask is an act of tremendous kindness and consideration for others with very real outcomes. "We are talking lives here. We need to limit the spread of the disease. You wearing a mask saves lives. You’re a hero if you wear a mask and perform social distancing," Dr. Shannon Sovndal, M.D., tells Romper. "Be a hero!"

However, helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 also means cleaning the mask regularly, something that wasn't necessarily a big concern for many people before the outbreak. In other words, researchers and medical professionals are still figuring it out, too. "Sterilizing masks is an area of active research, and there are no definitive conclusions yet," Dr. Anthony Kaveh, M.D., tells Romper. However, medical professionals and mask manufacturers have some best practices to share, as well as info on the ways you should never clean a face mask.

1. Throw It In The Washing Machine After Every Use Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images Treat your cloth mask like any other piece of laundry. "If you have a washing machine at home, wash your cloth mask the way you would the rest of your clothes," says Sovndal. "You can add products like color-safe bleach or Oxyclean for an extra level of cleaning." That's easy enough.

2. Hand-Washing Works, Too If you don't have easy access to a washing machine each day, then hand-washing the mask is also effective. "Washing either by hand with antibacterial soap or in the washing machine with laundry detergent is fine, but the key is to use the hot water as viruses cannot live when exposed to hot water," says Ilyas.

3. Use Plenty Of Detergent Or Soap Make a lot of lather when washing your mask. "Most viruses denature at 140° F," says Sovndal. "Most water heaters in residences don’t go that high. Rather than try to adjust your water temperature, just make sure you use detergent to aid in the cleaning."

4. Boil It The stove top is another option. "You can also simply boil cloth masks for 5 to 10 minutes," says Sovndal. Plus, you get to turn a regular old pasta pot into a coronavirus-killing cauldron for a few minutes, which is kind of cool.

5. Don't Totally Rely On Sunlight Natthawat/Moment/Getty Images As it turns out, sunlight is not necessarily the best disinfectant, at least when it comes to killing a virus. Sure, the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays are a beast, and researchers may use a specific wavelength of UV light, known as UV-C, to reduce the transmission COVID-19, according to the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA). But this doesn't mean sunlight is the cure-all for your homemade mask. "Sunlight is not a replacement for a UV-C light," as Shaun Veran, co-founder of OURA, a manufacturer of reusable, antimicrobial, medical-grade masks, tells Romper. "The light has to be at a specific wavelength, 265nm, in order to inactivate the virus," says Veran, adding that using UV-C light requires properly calibrated, specific instrumentation. Because the weather is so variable, it's best to use soap and water for your mask's sanitizing needs. (Allowing your mask to air-dry in the sunshine after a proper wash is fine, though.)