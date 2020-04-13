Sure, you’re doing your best to social distance, but being inside your house all the time with your kiddos can wear thin real fast. That's when it's a good time to grab the spring jackets, strap on some sneakers, and get outside for some fresh air. But if you’re going to go anywhere beyond the borders of your backyard, you’re going to need to protect yourself and your crew. So where to buy face masks for the whole family? The options are almost endless online.

All it takes is a quick search to see that face masks are trending. Like, big time. And while you can fashion your own from some fabric and elastic, thanks to those CDC guidelines, maybe the last thing you want to do is add some home economics assignment on to your ever-growing list of homeschooling tasks.

And even if you think that you’re not going to step foot outside for the foreseeable future (sigh), you never know when you’re going to need a to take a quick trip to the pharmacy or go on some other urgent errand. That's why you need to have masks on hand, just in case.

These options (some straightforward, some fashionable, and some fun!) will help keep your family safe while you social distance.

1. Reusable Face Masks Reusable Face Masks Etsy | $7 See on Etsy If you’re looking for a mask with a pretty print to go with your outfit, check out these colorful options from Etsy seller TheLittleStitcheryCo. Each mask is made from washable cotton and has a double layer of fabric for extra comfort and safety. One size fits women and teens.

2. Cotton Washable Fabric Face Mask Cotton Washable Fabric Face Mask Etsy | $9 See on Etsy These vibrant masks from SewingForSami are crafted with an extra layer of fabric and pleats that are designed to cover your nose and mouth. They can be washed and reused again and again, and you can score either white or black elastic to attach over your ears. Green Palm and Bird of Paradise are just a couple of the fabric choices offered by this Etsy seller. One size fits adults.

3. Face Masks 3 Pack Face Masks 3 Pack Los Angeles Apparel | $30 See on Los Angeles Apparel Wearing a mask that doesn’t fit your face correctly can be challenging. But these 100% cotton masks have an adjustable nose that you can form to fit your face. And unlike most other face masks, this one comes with double straps to ensure a safe and snug fit. Available in a wide range of colors/prints, one size fits all (meant for adults, but because it's adjustable could work for bigger kids, too).

4. The Beatles Rock N Roll Handmade Washable Reusable Cloth Face Mask The Beatles Rock N Roll Handmade Washable Reusable Cloth Face Mask Etsy | $20 See on Etsy The Hey Jude face mask from Etsy seller LuLindsayBoutique offers a bold and beautiful statement: The lovely print, along with the lyrics, will probably make people want to take a sad song and make it better. This Etsy seller ships free in the U.S. and donates one mask for every one purchased. One size fits most adults.

5. 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Clothing | $28 See on Sanctuary Clothing From camo to leopard spots, you’ll love the various prints that come in this five-pack from Sanctuary Clothing. Plus, masks will be donated to those in need with your purchase. Staying healthy has never been so stylish. One size fits all adults.

6. Cloth Face Masks For The Whole Family Cloth Face Mask Custom Ink | $30 See on Custom Ink Wearing a mask can be uncomfortable, but not when you're wearing these stretchy cloth masks from Custom Ink. They’re made from a soft jersey fabric and are completely breathable, plus this 12 pack of one-size-fits-all masks can keep the whole family germ-free (and can be washed and reused as necessary).

7. Staceface Protective Face Mask Staceface Protective Face Mask Alice and Olivia | $10 See on Alice and Olivia This cute, machine-washable face mask isn’t just practical... it’s fashionable, too. One size fits all adults, and for every mask sold, another one is donated to a community in need.

8. Kid's Face Mask Kids Face Mask With Filter Pocket Etsy | $12 See on Etsy Your kid will be the cutest masked marvel with these masks from the SassyFrasCollection. Available patterns include cats, tiger stripes, and a solid blue color. This seller is also offering free shipping within the U.S.