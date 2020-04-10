Even if you’re practicing safe social distancing and doing your part to self quarantine, you might still feel the need to have a mask for your child. You may want your kiddo to wear one on your daily walks through the neighborhood (to keep them safe from that neighbor who forgets to maintain six feet of space between the two of you). Or you might have to make a run to the pharmacy, and there’s absolutely no other option than to take your child along with you. So you’ll need to know where to buy kids' face masks that are made from cloth and aren’t, you know, scary looking.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people wear cloth facial masks when they’re outside, particularly in areas where it might be difficult to maintain social distancing (read: the TP aisle at the grocery store). But before you begin purchasing masks for every character in your casa, note that the CDC also states that toddlers under the age of two shouldn’t wear a mask. "Babies have smaller airways by nature, and masks make inhaling and exhaling more difficult. You might never know that your infant is struggling to breath because she doesn’t have the ability to tell you," Parents magazine explained. "Babies also aren’t strong enough to adjust or remove the masks themselves, which could lead to suffocation."

Of course, you could always craft your own mask. There are tons of DIY tutorials available now online (even the CDC has its own instructions). But if you’re unsure of how to do it, (or you have so-so sewing skills), look to these places to buy your kids’ face masks — and keep them safe.

1. Protective Masks For Kids Child's Protective Face Mask Etsy | $13 See on Etsy Made from two layers of breathable but tightly woven cotton, these masks have adjustable straps so you can wear them behind the ear or around the head and neck. Plus, they ship in 1 to 2 business days!

2. 100% Cotton Face Masks 100% Cotton Face Masks Etsy | $9 See on Etsy If you need a face mask fast, these kid-sized ones from Fourscompanywood will do the trick. Not only are they washable and reusable, but they’re also made in the USA. And woot, the seller is offering free shipping!

3. Kids Face Mask With Filter Pocket Kids Face Mask With Filter Pocket Etsy | $12 See on Etsy Your kid will be the cutest masked marvel with these masks from SassyFrasCollection. Available patterns include cats, tiger stripes, and a solid blue color. This seller is also offering free shipping within the U.S.

4. Arm The Animals Face Masks Corgi Snout Face Mask Arm The Animals | $19 See on Arm the Animals Let your child’s animal side show with these cute masks from Arm the Animals. (Other animals include the tabby cat, a bulldog, a seal snout, and more.) The cloth masks has elastic ear loops to make putting them on and taking them off easy. And you can feel good about your purchase: for every mask sold, another one will be donated to local California hospitals and front line workers.

5. Protective Cloth Face mask (Family Pack of 12) Protective Cloth Face mask (Family Pack of 12) Custom Ink | $30 See on Custom Ink If you’re going to buy some face masks for your kids, you might as well score some for the rest of your crew. This family pack comes with 12 masks that fit kids as well as adults. It comes in black, and can be washed and reused again and again.

6. Kid, Dot & Deer Face Mask Kid, Dot & Deer Etsy | $16 see on etsy Washable and handmade, this 100% cotton mask has cotton gauze filling and reviewers say it's super soft. Ships in 1-2 business days!

7. Reusable Cotton Face Masks Reusable, Washable Face Masks Etsy | $20 see on etsy These cute cotton face masks are available in three different sizes and a huge variety of prints and patterns, from bunnies to starts to zigzags and more. Masks ship free in the U.S. in 1-2 business days.