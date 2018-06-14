Cardi B Quotes About Offset Show She's All About Being Open & Honest

Cardi B and Offset are super close to welcoming their first baby together, a little girl, and fans are getting excited. To see the baby, to find out her name, and to hear what the hilariously open Cardi B has to say about motherhood. After all, fans have been highly entertained by her pregnancy tweets, not to mention Cardi B's quotes about Offset. She might not always have something nice to say, but you know what? She's always authentic. And she has no problem speaking her mind when it comes to her fiancé. It's only going to get more interesting once the baby arrives.

The two rappers have been together for just over a year, since meeting in early 2017, and already so much has happened. They've recorded music together, become engaged, and even managed to survive a difficult cheating scandal back in December. According to Glamour, Offset's iCloud account was reportedly hacked and a video of Offset allegedly with another woman was leaked to the media. The video was from September, before the two were engaged in October, and neither Offset nor Cardi B have officially confirmed the rumor. (Romper reached out to reps for Offset and Cardi B and awaits a reply.)

But that hasn't stopped Cardi B from alluding to the rumors, of course.

In a February interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi B admitted that she has had some push back from fans because of her decision to stay with the Migos rapper:

It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.' I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property.

In other words, the "Bodak Yellow" singer made her decision with eyes wide open, and she's not really here for people who want to judge her.

And let's not forget the fact that she is obviously in love with Offset. When the couple got engaged on stage at a concert in Philadelphia in October, 2017, Cardi B shared a photo of the ring on Instagram with the caption, according to Cosmopolitan:

Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me.

She also noted that Offset is an "amazing" man to his children; he has three children from three previous relationships, according to The Sun.

Your [sic] such a amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented.

These days, it seems like the couple's relationship is significantly less fraught with drama. In fact, the pair seem to be settling into their upcoming roles as parents quite nicely. Offset has even chosen a name for the couple's baby girl, as Cardi B told Ellen DeGerenes in an April interview on Ellen:

My dude named the baby. I really like the name. I'm gonna let him say the name since he named the baby.

But that doesn't mean Cardi B isn't still thinking about her man all the time; earlier this month the "Girl Like You" singer tweeted that she was "addicted to my man scent." Because it's apparently "very comforting."

Hopefully Offset will come out with a brand of cologne or something some time soon.

Apparently she's not the only one comforted by Offset's presence; her baby starts "kicking harder and faster" whenever he leaves, as she noted on Twitter. So much so that she was left to wonder whether "babies get attach to people even if they in the belly?"

Cardi B also took to Twitter last week to admit that her life with Offset is turning out to be far different than either of them expected last winter:

Funny how in the winter me and set was talking bout buying Lambos or Ferraris for the summer, now we buying wagon trucks cause of the baby and the kids. It’s going to be a bute family summer. I’m loving it

As the singer gets ready to welcome her first baby, she's loving her time with Offset. But she's still clear-eyed about her future, and what it might look like if the couple does end up breaking up, as per Rolling Stone:

You know, I'm getting married. Everybody wants to joke around, 'Oh you're the fourth baby mama,' this, this and that, but I'm getting married. And even though so, let's say God forbid we don't, my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose. I'm not having a baby with a deadbeat.

This, to me, is where you really see Cardi B's strength. She's excited about being in love and getting married... but she's decidedly tough when it comes to making sure that both she and her daughter will be all right no matter what the future brings.

It might not be all hearts and flowers, but this mom is going to make sure she gets sh*t done no matter what.